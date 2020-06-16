Commonwealth Secretary-General urges acceptance of recount results

Latest update June 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Secretary- General of Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, urged the acceptance the results from the recently concluded recount exercise and added that she welcomes the
report submitted by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) team to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).
In a statement to the press last evening, the Secretary- General explained, “The CARICOM Observer report is clear that the recount results are completely acceptable and that nothing that the CARICOM Observers witnessed warrants a challenge to the inescapable conclusion that the recount results are acceptable and should constitute the basis of the declaration of the results of the 2 March elections.”
“The Commonwealth continues to stand with Guyana,” Scotland said, “and urge the leaders and the people of Guyana to live up to the lofty aspirations set out in your constitution, your electoral laws, and the Commonwealth Charter.”
