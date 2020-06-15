Woman and baby missing after leaving to meet friend

Latest update June 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Twenty-year old Ovelina Leon Obermuller and her 11-month-old daughter have been reportedly missing since last Friday.
The woman who lives with her grandmother at 4062 Plantation La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was last seen leaving home just before noon on Thursday.
She was dressed in “bluish-blackish jeans” and a red top while her baby was clad in white flowered pants and top.
The missing woman’s cousin told Kaieteur News that she had left to collect some money from a friend at the Demerara Harbour Bridge but never returned.
The cousin claimed that they had received two phone calls from Obermuller on a blocked number before losing contact.
“She called on Thursday and told us that she will come home the next day because of unforeseen circumstances”, said the cousin.
Obermuller then called again on Friday morning “crying” and told her family that she is still waiting on the money she had left to collect.
This was the last time they heard from Obermuller.
Kaieteur News understands that the missing woman does not have a history of running away from home and not making contact with her family.
In fact, she was reportedly recently rescued from an abusive relationship.
Relatives alleged that she later received multiple threats from the individual with whom she broke off the relationship.
A report has been lodged with the police.
Anyone who may have seen Obermuller can contact her family members on telephone numbers 667-7113/687-3876/693-9336 or the nearest police station.
