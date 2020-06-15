Granger excludes critical media houses from press conference

Kaieteur News, Stabroek News,Newsroom, Guyana Times—mediahouses which have been acknowledged for being critical during the proceedings of March 2020 Election proceedings, were yesterday excluded from attending an interview with the incumbent President David Granger at State House.

Meanwhile journalists representing Demerara Waves, Prime News, News Source and state media house the Guyana Chronicle, were present at that interview, where the President sought to discuss with journalists his views on the proceedings of the March 2020 Elections, his vision for the country, COVID-19 and among other key issues.

Prior to the yesterday’s interview, the President had conducted a briefing on May 17 at the National Aquatic Centre, during his visit to the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC)—the site where the national recount was conducted.

At that May 17 briefing, which was attended by all media houses, the President evaded certain questions when posted at him.

He even, in one instance, refused to answer a question from Kaieteur News and subsequently ended the briefing.

With the aim of seeking clarity on pressing issues that were avoided by the President Kaieteur News on June 5, directed questions to Granger via his Director of Public Information Service, Ariana Gordon to which she failed to respond to on that day. The following day, Gordon acknowledged receipt of the questions and subsequently, a statement was issued by the President. However, that statement failed to address any of the questions Kaieteur News had posed to the Head of State.

Further, an invitation was extended from the editors of Kaieteur News to His Excellency to conduct an in-depth interview with both the newspaper and Kaieteur Radio at his convenience. To this, Gordon said other media houses and radio stations had extended invitations, so it was just a matter of this publication waiting its turn.

Notably, the President has appeared twice on the same radio station, in the past three weeks.