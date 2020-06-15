Dexter ‘de Kid’ Marques to resume career after COVID-19

By Sean Devers

Flyweight Boxer Dexter ‘de kid’ Marques who turned 35 last Saturday is keen to resume his Professional career after a lengthy break due to the Global COVID-19 Pandemic with halted all sports in Guyana last March.

On his birthday in June 2000 Dexter made his amateur debut at the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Gym against a Boxer from the Republican Gym (Prisons) in the Andrew Murray tournament.



Dexter has fought in 65 Amateur fights and lost just twice to a South African in the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Australia and a Columbian in the CAC Games in Colombia later that same year.

When the five times Caribbean Amateur Champion from 2002 to 2006, returned from the 2004 CARIFTA Games in Trinidad he was sent by the GOA to Cuba for a training stint in preparation for 2006 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The talented pugilist spent a week in Guyana on his return from Australia before going to 2006 CAC Games where suffered only his second loss in a six-year amateur Career.

Dexter boast a professional record of 19 bouts with five Knock-outs and only two losses at the hands USA based Elton Dharry and Leon Moore and he last fought in January 2018 when he registered a Unanimous verdict against Venezuelan Dionis Martinez.

Dexter made his Pro debut on April 7, 2007 and gained a TKO win against Carlton Skeete before winning the vacant Guyana Bantamweight title in his next fight in July 2007 against Orlando ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers.

Dexter made the first defence of his World Boxing Council (WBC) CABOFE flyweight title, a successful one in April 2014 with a unanimous decision win over Jamaican, Rudolph ‘Cutting Edge’ Hedge at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

He gained a Unanimous decision over Rogers in their return fight in October 2007.

On April 25, 2009 in his fifth Pro fight, Dexter lost by TKO against Leon Moore in an unsuccessful defence of his National Bantamweight crown before winning his next four bouts.

Dexter’s winning streak was then broken on May 28, 2011 when he was knocked out by USA based Guyanese Elton Dharry but he rebounded from that defeat by winning his next eight fights including his last one against Venezuelan Dionis Martinez, two years ago.

He was scheduled to headline the ‘Not in my house’ card set for Durban Park in September last year when he was set to match gloves with the dangerous Colombian Jose Antonio. But that Card never materialised.

The last time Dexter stepped into a Ring was in July last year in South Ruimveldt when he appeared in an Exhibition bout on Seon Bristol’s Promotion Female Card called ‘Bikini Boxing.

Dexter who lives in Callender Street, Albouystown, shares the same birth date with fellow Albouystown resident, Olympic hopeful Keevin Allicock, who along with Desmond Amsterdam, Colin Lewis and Dennis Thomas have been stranded for over three months in Cuba due the COVID-19.

Dexter was born in Georgetown on June 13, 1985 and is eldest with four sisters and two brothers.

“I would say life was really tough at the beginning because I lost my parents at a young age but thank God for my grandparents who took me in and took care of me,” said the former Guyana Bantamweight Boxing Champion.

Dexter who attended Saint Mary’s Secondary, lost his mom who died in childbirth when he was six, while his father passed away just before he turned seven.

He was an Athlete in school before he got interested in the fistic sport.

“I developed an interest in Boxing due to my grandfather, Uncles (Andrew and Vincent Howard) and Aunt. They introduced me to boxing and I have loved the sport from since then. My Grandmother, Edna Howard, has always been my biggest fan and supporter,” disclosed the Forgotten Youth Foundation pugilist.

“My most memorable amateur fight was in 2006 Australia when I defeated my Canadian opponent 16-4 in the computer scoring system in the Commonwealth Games,” said Dexter who turned pro in late 2006 to give himself a chance of fighting for a World title.

The flyweight (105-112) says his biggest challenge is maintaining his weight, especially with all the Gyms on lock down due to Corona Virus.

Dexter informed that his second Pro fight in 2007 is his most Memorable moment in his Professional Career.

“I became the only boxer to get a title shot after just one fight. I will always remember when I beat Orlando Rogers to win the Guyana Bantamweight title which was vacant at that time. For sure, that’s my most memorable Pro bout,” Dexter proudly stated.

He feels not enough promotion is being done to get the fans to come out and pack the venues like they did when Professional Boxing was held at the National Sports Hall in the 1980s.

“We also need more sponsors to come on board so that there will more international bouts in Guyana and more cards in general,” said Dexter.

“My advice to my fellow Guyanese brothers and sisters during this time is to take all necessary health precautions, keep praying and stay safe. And I just want to say that we have to strive to live in love and unity and break down this wall of division,” Guyana’s sporting Ambassador pleaded.

Outside of the Ring Dexter works with Hire Cars and Buses at the Stabroek Bus Park.

He disclosed that no date has been set for his next trip inside the Ring but he hopes he can get back in action when the dust had settled after the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Dexter thanked President of the Guyana Boxing Board, Peter Abdul, Bert Smith, Roy Beepat, Mr Arjune from Medical Arts hospital, his uncles and his Grandmother for all their support.