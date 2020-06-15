Cyclist dies after struck down by cop

Latest update June 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 47-year-old pedal cyclist was killed at around 16:30 hrs yesterday after he was struck down by a policeman, who was allegedly riding a motorcycle at a fast rate of speed on the No. 68 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.
Police identified the victim as Malchan Ramdanny also called “Rasta”, a labourer of No. 69 Village, Corentyne.
The rank is a 30-year-old police constable who is stationed at the Central Police Station and resides at John Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
According to a release, Ramdanny was proceeding north along the No. 68 Public Road, when he suddenly headed to the other side of the road and into the path of the constable, who was riding a short distance behind.
Both men sustained injuries and were rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where Ramdanny was pronounced dead on arrival. The police constable was treated and referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. He is said to be critical.
