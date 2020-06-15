Latest update June 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cyclist dies after struck down by cop

Jun 15, 2020 News 0

A 47-year-old pedal cyclist was killed at around 16:30 hrs yesterday after he was struck down by a policeman, who was allegedly riding a motorcycle at a fast rate of speed on the No. 68 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.
Police identified the victim as Malchan Ramdanny also called “Rasta”, a labourer of No. 69 Village, Corentyne.
The rank is a 30-year-old police constable who is stationed at the Central Police Station and resides at John Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
According to a release, Ramdanny was proceeding north along the No. 68 Public Road, when he suddenly headed to the other side of the road and into the path of the constable, who was riding a short distance behind.
Both men sustained injuries and were rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where Ramdanny was pronounced dead on arrival. The police constable was treated and referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. He is said to be critical.

Similar Articles

Sports

Fudadin relishes experience with Jamaica Scorpions

Fudadin relishes experience with Jamaica Scorpions

Jun 15, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed Guyanese batsman Assad Badyr Fudadin said that he relishes the experience of playing for the Jamaica Scorpions and that he is longing for a return to competitive cricket. Fudadin...
Read More
Dexter ‘de Kid’ Marques to resume career after COVID-19

Dexter ‘de Kid’ Marques to resume career...

Jun 15, 2020

FIDE online tourney for differently abled persons on next Sunday

FIDE online tourney for differently abled persons...

Jun 14, 2020

Windies seek 1st series win in England in 32 years Marshall was outstanding on 1988 tour

Windies seek 1st series win in England in 32...

Jun 13, 2020

GCAA announcement gives motor racing a boost

GCAA announcement gives motor racing a boost

Jun 13, 2020

Selectors must pick Windies teams on merit

Selectors must pick Windies teams on merit

Jun 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019