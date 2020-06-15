Correction

President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Mark Lyte cleared the air yesterday that his union did not sponsor any hamper distribution.

This was incorrectly stated in a Sunday Kaieteur News article headlined “Teacher involved in hamper distribution for GTU tested positive for Covid-19.”

Rather, Lyte said that the hamper distribution was carried out by the Ministry of Education.

Kaieteur News apologises for the error.