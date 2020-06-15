Correction

Latest update June 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Mark Lyte cleared the air yesterday that his union did not sponsor any hamper distribution.
This was incorrectly stated in a Sunday Kaieteur News article headlined “Teacher involved in hamper distribution for GTU tested positive for Covid-19.”
Rather, Lyte said that the hamper distribution was carried out by the Ministry of Education.
Kaieteur News apologises for the error.
