Claudette Singh will declare the election improper

I have written a column each day since March 4 when Claudette Singh showed the nature of her being and the essence of her nature, a being and nature that Eusi Kwayana said in a reply to me weeks after that nature and being were on display for the world to see that he saw no wrong-doing on her part to condemn her.

I will reply to executive member of WPA ‘s Overseas Group, Rohit Kanhai asking me to apologize to Kwayana, an action I have no intention of even considering much less doing. Since March 4, among my daily columns are several offerings predicting how the election will end.

I repeat once more. The Commission will meet, Vincent Alexander will table a motion of an illegal process. The vote will be taken. It will be four for scrapping the election, three against.

What I did not have in front of me in those weeks when I made my prediction is Lowenfield’s report. Alexander is not going to table his motion for declaring the election null and void. His submission will be slightly different.

He is going to ask the commission to accept Lowenfield’s report. Singh will agree and that will become a Commission’s decision. Then Alexander at the same meeting will table the motion he had in mind all along.

It will say that based on Lowenfield’s document, that the commission declares the 2020 national election as irregular, improper and fraudulent. Singh will vote for that.

Why did Jagdeo urge Guyanese last week not to continue the criticism of Singh? Jagdeo was employing an age old tactic. It is in fact one of civilization’s oldest methods in dealing with humans.

I am absolutely sure it was quite prevalent in very ancient civilization in India, Africa and China even before the Greek City states were born.

This is how it goes. If you need a person to change their mind that shows all propensities for unprincipled behaviour, then, keep praising them, keep the sermon going that the person is not as people make them out to be, and we must allow them to be free of the pressure we pile up on them.

Jagdeo and the PPP knew that Singh was part of the conspiracy from day one. But after the recount showed a PPP victory, he was still scared that she will do her thing that began after Mingo’s evil was exposed. Jagdeo felt that if he praised Singh, her conscience may prick and she will act in the interest of Guyana.

It will not happen. Singh considers herself an African Guyanese sympathetic to the PNC. She is in fact related to Lincoln Lewis, a fact Lewis has not brought out and a fact that the press should ask him and Singh about. Singh does not want the PPP in power.

She embraces the doctrine that the PPP’s state power is equivalent to loss of power by African Guyanese. My belief is that Kwayana knows this aspect of her life that is why she shamelessly endorsed her action even though it has damaged his iconic status and ruined his Rodneyite standing.

Whether the commission meets today or tomorrow, Singh will put on display the nature of her being and the essence of her nature. As an analyst who has been around a long time (remember Timothy Jonas on Kaieteur Radio told the nation he was my UG students a hundred years ago –, so yes, I have been around a long time ), I know the key players in my country.

Can I beat my own drum and say more than 20 years ago in these columns, I warned Guyana about Henry Jeffrey. And after Jeffrey showed his true colours years ago, Donald Ramotar came up to me and apologized for taking Jeffrey’s side in my disagreement with Jeffrey.

The good thing about the 2020 election evil is that it marks the end of any possibility of the AFC remaining in existence and the PNC ever winning an election again.

Guyanese should take comfort in the fact that whatever happens after June 2020, whether violence comes to Guyana, whether sanctions hit hard, whether there will be another election, the graphic fact is that Guyana will never again see in office an entity name the APNU+AFC regime and a man named David Granger as head of that formation.

Only a fool, a basic, fundamental fool will think that life in Guyana will continue as usual with Granger as president, Nagamootoo as prime minister and a Cabinet consisting of APNU+AFC. As they say, “wake up and smell the coffee.” I say to Guyanese – just hold on for a while, they’ll be gone soon.