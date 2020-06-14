Latest update June 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The nation awaits a declaration

Jun 14, 2020 News 0

The Chief Elections Officer (CEO) has acted outside of the Gazetted Order of 4th May 2020. Section 12 of that Order requires the CEO to submit a report on the tabulation of the recount of the votes in the 10 Districts together with a summary of the observation reports for each electoral district. He is not required to pronounce on these observations, more so since the recount is not an investigative exercise.

The conclusions drawn by the CEO in his report submitted to the Commission yesterday are in excess of what he is required to do under the Order. They are groundless since no investigation has been conducted or concluded into the allegations which have been recorded in the observation reports and for which no credible evidence has ever been provided. The departure from his mandate in the CEO’s report will lend further credence to the view that the Secretariat of GECOM has been gravely compromised.

The full Commission is now required to deliberate on the report of the tabulations of the recount to determine whether these tabulations should form the basis of a declaration under Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act. The nation awaits this declaration.

Similar Articles

Sports

FIDE online tourney for differently abled persons on next Sunday

FIDE online tourney for differently abled persons on next Sunday

Jun 14, 2020

The inaugural International Chess Federation (FIDE) online Chess Cup for differently-abled under-20 players gets underway in exactly one week and it is an open individual tournament for junior...
Read More
Windies seek 1st series win in England in 32 years Marshall was outstanding on 1988 tour

Windies seek 1st series win in England in 32...

Jun 13, 2020

GCAA announcement gives motor racing a boost

GCAA announcement gives motor racing a boost

Jun 13, 2020

Selectors must pick Windies teams on merit

Selectors must pick Windies teams on merit

Jun 13, 2020

Atkinson Brothers FC- promoting sports in Moruca

Atkinson Brothers FC- promoting sports in Moruca

Jun 12, 2020

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes to keep striving

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes...

Jun 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • When fantasy becomes reality

    After the PNC lost the 1992 elections – a loss which then party leader, Desmond Hoyte, conceded publicly – one of its... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019