The nation awaits a declaration

The Chief Elections Officer (CEO) has acted outside of the Gazetted Order of 4th May 2020. Section 12 of that Order requires the CEO to submit a report on the tabulation of the recount of the votes in the 10 Districts together with a summary of the observation reports for each electoral district. He is not required to pronounce on these observations, more so since the recount is not an investigative exercise.

The conclusions drawn by the CEO in his report submitted to the Commission yesterday are in excess of what he is required to do under the Order. They are groundless since no investigation has been conducted or concluded into the allegations which have been recorded in the observation reports and for which no credible evidence has ever been provided. The departure from his mandate in the CEO’s report will lend further credence to the view that the Secretariat of GECOM has been gravely compromised.

The full Commission is now required to deliberate on the report of the tabulations of the recount to determine whether these tabulations should form the basis of a declaration under Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act. The nation awaits this declaration.