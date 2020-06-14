Recount shows PPP-233,336 to Coalition 217,920 – but Lowenfield report gives Coalition lead of 68,383

By Shikema Dey, Kemol King and Mikaila Prince

Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield yesterday in his report to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), claimed that 55% of the 2,339 ballot boxes used in the March 2 elections were so affected by instances of irregularities, voter impersonation and unreconciled documents, that the total results for each district could not be ascertained to be derived from a fair and impartial election.

If these boxes were extracted from the process, as suggested by Lowenfield, the remaining boxes would account for a total of a little over 183,000 votes with the lion’s share going to APNU+AFC (125,010), the bulk of the remained going to the PPP (56,627) and the remainder to the smaller parties.

The revised tabulation produced by Lowenfield reverses the outcome of the recount, giving the coalition a lead exceeding 68,000 votes, despite the fact that the total numerical results of the recount placed the PPP/C squarely in the lead, 233,336 to the Coalition 217,920.

These details were included in the report Lowenfield was required to submit, on the results of the recount, to the Commission, pursuant to the gazetted order for the National Recount. Yesterday, the 13th, was the stipulated deadline for Lowenfield to submit the report to GECOM, as gazetted in the order for the recount. It states in Paragraph 12 that, “The matrices for the recount of the ten (10) Electoral Districts shall then be tabulated by the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) and shall be submitted in a report, together with a summary of the observation reports for each District, to the Commission on or before the 13th day of June, 2020.”

While the order did not require Lowenfield to pronounce on the validity of any party’s allegations or on the credibility of the elections, he did.

Unsubstantiated Claims

During the 35 day recount, the coalition accumulated thousands of claims of electoral fraud against the PPP/C. Many of these claims failed to stand up to scrutiny and were eventually found out to be false. Lowenfield stated in his report that GECOM found the coalition’s claims to be “of substance”.

Kaieteur News had investigated a list of 172 names sent by the Immigration Department to GECOM, along with a letter claiming that those persons were not in the jurisdiction on election day. Twenty-six of those persons have since come forward refuting the placement of their names on that list, and revealing the information to be inaccurate. When this was raised with Commissioner Vincent Alexander, he said that the information would be treated as accurate until those persons formally wrote to GECOM, providing proof that they were in Guyana on election day. It is unclear whether any of those persons have done so.

The coalition also made claims of dead voters and published one death certificate in the state newspaper of Chitnandani Ramdass, a Region Two woman who died on June 5, 2015, who they alleged to have been ticked off as having voted at the March 2020 polls. An official copy of the Maria’s Hall Nursery School OLE, provided by the PPP/C, showed that the woman’s name was not ticked off as having voted. The APNU+AFC also claimed to have in their possession ‘countless’ death certificates, but to date, the party has not published any.

A summary of Lowenfield’s tabulation

In his report Lowenfield stated that, “anomalies and/or irregularities are breaches or polling procedures outlined in the Representation of the People Act (ROPA), Cap. 1:03, and the official manual for Presiding Officers and other Polling Day Officials (Revised 2019).” The CEO tabulated 168 instances of anomalies across the ten districts, affecting seven percent of all ballot boxes.

In his report Lowenfield stated, “Voter impersonation refers to instances where votes were cast in the names of deceased persons or in names of electors who were not themselves personally present to cast their ballots on 2nd March 2020.”

The CEO tabulated 947 instances of voter impersonation affecting 41% of all ballot boxes. He posited that there were 141 additional ballot boxes which were affected by both instances of irregularities and voter impersonation. This accounted for six percent of all ballot boxes. Lowenfield also stated that GECOM could not reconcile all statutory documents in 27 ballot boxes, all coming from Region Four. This affected one percent of all ballot boxes.

In totality, instances of irregularities, voter impersonation and unreconciled documents affected, according to the CEO, 1,283 or 55% of all ballot boxes.

The national recount showed that the PPP/C won with 233,336 votes over the APNU+AFC’s 217,920 votes. This represents a margin of victory of 15,416 votes. However, Lowefield produced a revision of the results, extracting the ballot boxes affected by irregularities, voter impersonation and unreconciled documents. His revision placed the coalition in the lead with 125,010 votes. That represents a 68,383-vote lead over the PPP/C’s 56,627 votes in Lowenfield’s revised figures.

In doing so, Lowenfield suggested removing 269,619 valid votes, most of which would be taken from the PPP/C. While his revision would take 176,709 votes from the PPP/C, it would only take 92,910 from the coalition.

Breakdown of Lowenfield’s report by region

In Region One, the Official List had 18,592 eligible electors. Lowenfield’s report states that the recount of the 99 boxes showed that 12,111 and 12,060 votes were tabulated for the general and regional elections, respectively.

Lowenfield stated that 93 irregularities and/or instances of voter impersonation were recorded, and spread across 33 ballot boxes, affecting 35 percent of all votes cast in the general election. He stated that 20 percent were impacted by irregularities, 13 percent by voter impersonation and two percent by both.

With respect to allegations of voter impersonation, Lowenfield stated that one party, referring to the Coalition, alleged that there were 10 instances of deceased persons who appear to have voted and 19 instances where electors who are alleged to be out of the jurisdiction have voted.

The CEO’s summation of these instances led him to conclude that the results for Region One do not meet the stands of fair and credible elections.

However, he also asserted that, if the ballot boxes affected by irregularities and/or voter impersonation are “extracted” from the process, the total would be 2,506 votes for APNU+AFC, 5,298 votes for PPP/C, 93 votes for LJP, 17 votes for PRP, and three voters for URP.

Lowenfield’s revision of the recount results decreased the PPP/C’s margin of victory in Region one, from 4,093 votes to 2,792 votes.

In Region Two, the Official List had 37,979 eligible electors. Lowenfield’s report states that the recount of the 135 boxes showed that 26,621 and 26,491 votes were tabulated for the general and regional elections, respectively.

Lowenfield stated that 338 irregularities and/or instances of voter impersonation were recorded, and spread across 86 ballot boxes, affecting 75 percent of all votes cast in the general election. He stated that three percent were impacted by irregularities, 55 percent by voter impersonation and 17 percent by both.

With respect to allegations of voter impersonation, Lowenfield stated that one party, referring to the Coalition, alleged that there were 12 instances of deceased persons who appear to have voted and 19 instances where electors who are alleged to be out of the jurisdiction have voted.

The CEO’s summation of these instances led him to conclude that the results for Region Two do not meet the stands of fair and credible elections.

However, he also asserted that, if the ballot boxes affected by irregularities and/or voter impersonation are “extracted” from the process, the total would be 35 votes for ANUG, 2,787 votes for APNU+AFC, 48 votes for CG, 62 votes for LJP, 3,737 votes for PPP/C, 22 votes for PRP, three votes for TCI, and 14 votes for URP.

Lowenfield’s revision of the recount results decreased the PPP/C’s margin of victory in Region Two, from 11,445 votes to 950 votes.

In Region Three, the Official List had 100,758 eligible electors. Lowenfield’s report states that the recount of the 355 boxes showed that 72,592 and 72,457votes were tabulated for the general and regional elections, respectively.

Lowenfield stated that 1,041 irregularities and/or instances of voter impersonation were recorded, and spread across 212 ballot boxes, affecting 68 percent of all votes cast in the general election. He stated that four percent were impacted by irregularities, 61 percent by voter impersonation and four percent by both.

With respect to allegations of voter impersonation, Lowenfield stated that one party, referring to the Coalition, alleged that there were six instances of deceased persons who appear to have voted and 971 instances where electors who are alleged to be out of the jurisdiction have voted.

The CEO’s summation of these instances led him to conclude that the results for Region Three do not meet the stands of fair and credible elections.

However, he also asserted that, if the ballot boxes affected by irregularities and/or voter impersonation are “extracted” from the process, the total would be 85 votes for ANUG, 10,503 votes for APNU+AFC, 80 votes for CG, 12,556 votes for PPP/C, 39 votes for PRP, 18 votes for TCI, 12 votes for TNM, and 13 votes for URP.

Lowenfield’s revision of the recount results decreased the PPP/C’s margin of victory in Region Three, from 24,043 votes to 2,053 votes.

In Region Four, the Official List had 285,617 eligible electors. Lowenfield’s report states that the recount of the 879 boxes showed that 202,077 and 201,575 votes were tabulated for the general and regional elections, respectively.

Lowenfield stated that irregularities, instances of voter impersonation and/or unreconciled ballot boxes were recorded, and spread across 466 ballot boxes, affecting 55 percent of all votes cast in the general election. He stated that seven point two percent were impacted by irregularities, 39.2 percent by voter impersonation, three point four percent by both, and five point seven percent by unreconciled ballot boxes.

With respect to allegations of voter impersonation, Lowenfield stated that one party, referring to the Coalition, alleged that there were 16 instances of deceased persons who appear to have voted and 1,690 instances where electors who are alleged to be out of the jurisdiction have voted.

The CEO’s summation of these instances led him to conclude that the results for Region Four do not meet the stands of fair and credible elections.

However, he also asserted that, if the ballot boxes affected by irregularities and/or voter impersonation are “extracted” from the process, the total would be 632 votes for ANUG, 71,479 for APNU+AFC, 458 votes for CG, 306 votes for LJP, 16,696 votes for PPP/C, 162 votes for PRP, 202 votes for TCI, 66 votes for TNM, and 37 votes for URP.

Lowenfield’s revision of the recount results increases the Coalition’s margin of victory in Region Four, from 36,021 votes to 54,783 votes.

In Region Five, the Official List had 44,663 eligible electors. Lowenfield’s report states that the recount of the 158 boxes showed that 33,120 and 33,004 votes were tabulated for the general and regional elections, respectively.

Lowenfield stated that 406 irregularities and/or instances of voter impersonation were recorded, and spread across 69 ballot boxes, affecting 51 percent of all votes cast in the general election. He stated that 5 percent were impacted by irregularities, 42 percent by voter impersonation and three percent by both.

The CEO’s summation of these instances led him to conclude that the results for Region Five do not meet the stands of fair and credible elections.

However, he also asserted that, if the ballot boxes affected by irregularities and/or voter impersonation are “extracted” from the process, the total will be 16,383 votes cast with a distribution of 51 votes for ANUG, 8,864 votes for APNU+AFC, 39 votes for CG, 7,378 votes for PPP/C, 26 votes for PRP, 12 votes for TCI, six votes for TNM, and 7 votes for URP.

Lowenfield’s revision of the recount results decreased the PPP/C’s margin of victory in Region Five, from 3,824 votes to 1,486.

In Region Six, the Official List had 99,123 eligible electors. Lowenfield’s report states that the recount of the 378 boxes showed that 64,567 and 64,434 votes were tabulated for the general and regional elections, respectively.

Lowenfield stated that 1128 irregularities and/or instances of voter impersonation were recorded, and spread across 274 ballot boxes, affecting 77 percent of all votes cast in the general election. He stated that 20 percent were impacted by irregularities, 74 percent by voter impersonation and three percent by both.

The CEO’s summation of these instances led him to conclude that the results for Region Six do not meet the stands of fair and credible elections.

However, he also asserted that, if the ballot boxes affected by irregularities and/or voter impersonation are “extracted” from the process, the total would be 14,615 votes cast with a distribution of 46 votes for ANUG; 9,437 votes for the APNU+AFC; 47 votes for CG; 5,021 votes for the PPP/C; 33 for PRP; 17 votes for TCI; three for TNM, and 11 votes for URP.

Lowenfield’s revision of the recount results decreased the PPP/C’s margin of victory in Region Six, from 23,047 votes to 4,416.

In Region Seven, the Official List had 14,887 eligible electors. Lowenfield’s report states that the recount of the 82 boxes showed that 9,592 and 9,529 votes were tabulated for the general and regional elections, respectively.

Lowenfield stated that 540 irregularities and/or instances of voter impersonation were recorded, and spread across 46 ballot boxes, affecting 71 percent of all votes cast in the general election. He stated that two percent were impacted by irregularities, 29 percent by voter impersonation and three percent by both.

The CEO’s summation of these instances led him to conclude that the results for Region Seven do not meet the stands of fair and credible elections.

However, he also asserted that, if the ballot boxes affected by irregularities and/or voter impersonation are “extracted” from the process, the total would be 13,805 votes cast with a distribution of 19 votes cast for ANUG; 1,501 votes for the APNU+AFC; 27 votes for CG; 1,094 of votes for the PPP/C; 185of votes for LJP; and three votes for URP.

While the PPP/C did not win District Eight in the recount, the CEO’s revised figures placed it in the lead with a margin of victory of 1,501 votes.

In Region Eight, the Official List had 7,431 eligible electors. Lowenfield’s report states that the recount of the 55 boxes showed that 4,665 and 4,644 votes were tabulated for the general and regional elections, respectively.

These, he said spread across 23 ballot boxes, affecting a total of 54% of votes; 24% of votes were affected by anomalies, 11% by voter impersonation and 18% of votes affected by both anomalies and voter impersonation.

The CEO’s summation of these instances led him to conclude that the results for Region Eight do not meet the stands of fair and credible elections.

However, he also asserted that, if the ballot boxes affected by irregularities and/or voter impersonation are “extracted” from the process, the total would be 2,158 votes cast “with a distribution of 820 votes for APNU+AFC, 306 votes for LJP, 1,028 votes for PPP/C, and 4 votes for TNM.

While the PPP/C did not win District Eight in the recount, the CEO’s revised figures placed it in the lead with a margin of victory of 208 votes.

In Region Nine, the Official List had 17,771 eligible electors. Lowenfield’s report states that the recount of the 73 boxes showed that 12,261 and 12,228 votes were tabulated for the general and regional elections, respectively.

These, he said spread across 52 ballot boxes, affecting a total of 80% of votes; 17% of votes were affected by anomalies, 14% by voter impersonation and 49% of votes affected by both anomalies and voter impersonation.

Additionally, Lowenfield noted another procedural error, two rejected ballots for want of official mark or “unstamped ballots.”

The CEO’s summation of these instances led him to conclude that the results for Region Nine do not meet the standards of fair and credible elections. However, he also asserted that, if the ballot boxes affected by irregularities and/or voter impersonation are “extracted” from the process, the total will be 2,432 votes cast with a distribution of 677 votes for APNU+AFC, 44 votes for LJP, 1,707 votes for PPP/C, and 4 votes for URP.

Lowenfield’s revision of the recount results decreased the PPP/C’s margin of victory in Region Nine, from 2,183 votes to 1,030 votes.

In Region Ten, the Official List had 33,808 eligible electors. Lowenfield’s report states that the recount of the 125 boxes showed that 22,747 and 22,733 votes were tabulated for the general and regional elections, respectively.

These, he said spread across 22 ballot boxes, affecting a total of 17% of votes; 5% of votes were affected by anomalies, 11% by voter impersonation and 1% of votes affected by both anomalies and voter impersonation.

The CEO’s summation of these instances led him to conclude that the results for Region Nine do not meet the standards of fair and credible elections.

However, he also asserted that, if the ballot boxes affected by irregularities and/or voter impersonation are “extracted” from the process, the total will be 18,874 votes cast with a distribution of 142 votes for ANUG, 16,436 votes for APNU+AFC, 86 votes for CG, 2,112 votes for PPP/C, 30 votes for PRP, 31 votes for TCI, 14 votes for TNM, and 23 votes for URP.

Lowenfield’s revision of the recount results increased the Coalition’s margin of victory in Region Ten, from 16,007 votes to 14,320 votes. The Commission is now expected to deliberate on the report and declare a result by June 16, this Tuesday.