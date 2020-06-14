LABELLING OF HOUSEHOLD CHEMICALS ACCORDING TO STANDARD CRUCIAL TO SAFETY

STANDARDS IN FOCUS

The labelling of household chemicals by manufacturers and distributors offers guidance to consumers and are crucial for their safety. Labelling requirements for such products are outlined in the National Standards Specification for Labelling of commodities – part 13: Labelling of Household Chemicals (GYS 9-13:2003)

The standard specifies requirements for the labelling of household chemicals sold in Guyana, whether locally made or imported and gives a series of warning labels corresponding to the designated classes of dangerous goods.

Most household chemicals may be classified as corrosive, explosive, flammable and poisonous. These chemicals include air freshener, detergent, disinfectants, drain cleaners, conditioners and some insecticides. If not properly labelled, these chemicals may be misused.

Among its many functions, labels offercomplete information regarding the product. they mainly include ingredients of the product, its usage, and caution in use, cares to be taken while using it, date of manufacturing, batch number, etc.

This National labelling standard provides general requirements, which relate to how the labels should be displayed and it states that all required information shall be readily visible, clear and in legible English. It also advises that no words, illustrations or symbols referring to the safety, nature, origin, quality or performance of the product that is likely to give an erroneous impression of the product shall be used.

Labels conforming to the requirements of the standard should include the descriptive name of the product, the correct statement of net contents in Metric units, a cautionary statement including ‘KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN’ and ‘READ DIRECTIONS CAREFULLY BEFORE USE’. Labels should also include warning symbols, name and identifiable address of manufacturer, distributor or packer; the country of origin; and the name of each active ingredient in descending order of percentages. Further, first-aid instructions including precautionary measures, instructions in case of contact or exposure, antidotes and instructions in case of a fire, spill or leakmust also be stated.

Additional requirements stipulated in the standard relate to aerosols, which should carry the following statement: ‘This container is pressurized, keep away from heat including direct sunlight’. Do not puncture burn or incinerate even when empty’.

The standard requires that draft or designs of labels be submitted to the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) for advice on whether they comply with the requirements of this standard. GNBS is required to approve such labels before printing and use.

Importers, distributors and packers of household chemicals are urged to purchase a copy of this compulsory National labelling standard and label their products accordingly to ensure safe handling, storage and use by consumers.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0062, 219-0065, and 219-0066 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org