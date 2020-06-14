Inside the court Bandits jailed 4 years for $13M theft

⁃ ‘Ducky’ committed to stand trial for attempted murder

Repeat offenders Patrick Smith and Lynton Trotman have been sentenced to four years each in connection with the theft of $13, 100, 000 from Bassant’s Trading, which they had broken into last year.

Sentencing was handed down virtually by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The Magistrate ruled that sufficient evidence was presented to the court against Smith, 27, of 146 Curtis Street, Albouystown Georgetown, and Trotman, 25, of 28 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown,

The joint charge stated that between January 10, 2019 and January 11, 2019 at King Street Georgetown, they broke and entered Bassant’s Trading and stole $13.1 M, property of Bissoondyal Deosingh.

Both men have several pending matters of similar nature before the court.

According to reports, on January 10, 2019 the owner of Bassant’s Trading left the cash in a safe on the second floor of the building secured.

The following day it was discovered by the owner that the safe was tampered with and the cash and some documents were missing.

Police viewed Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage and later arrested the suspects. Trotman was allegedly found with $410,000 in his possession. A sum of $2 million and the documents were recovered.

A third suspect, Elton King, allegedly admitted to dropping off and picking up the two accused in his vehicle, along with another man after they committed the act. King allegedly received $1.3 million as his share.

When King was questioned, he denied knowing the two accused and having any involvement in the robbery. Based on advice received from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) no charge will be made out against King, but he will be used as a witness for the prosecution.

Woman allegedly attempts to murder

common law husband’s girlfriend

“They can write and say what they want, I’m coming out of here and I don’t care.” These were the words of 25-year-old Revelana Smith on her first court appearance for attempting to murder the girlfriend of her common-law husband.

However, one year after being charged Smith was on Thursday committed to stand trial for the offence. This ruling was handed down by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

In handing down her ruling, Senior Magistrate Daly noted that the evidence presented during the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) was satisfactory and sufficient. Smith is scheduled to go before a judge and jury on the next sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

The alleged victim in Smith’s case is said to be a policewoman.

The accused, called ‘Ducky’, was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on March 26, 2019, at Pike Street Kitty, Georgetown; she wounded Renetta Bharrat with intent to commit murder.

Smith, of 88 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, is a mother of a seven-year-old and the child’s father is now in a relationship with the victim.

According to reports, on the day in question, Bharrat went to meet her boyfriend in Kitty and was confronted by Smith, who had turned up in a taxi.

The accused was allegedly armed with a cutlass and chopped Bharrat several times before making good her escape.

Bharrat was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

After the incident Smith allegedly went into hiding but was eventually apprehended in Sophia. According to the medical report for Bharrat, her right index finger was partially severed. She received several chops about her body, including a wound to the head.

However, Smith’s attorney Adrian Thompson, had contended that the victim’s right arm was injured and that the wound is not life threatening.

He suggested that the charge should be for wounding, but noted that since the victim is a member of the police force the charge was made up for attempted murder.

In July 2019, Smith was sentenced to serve nine months in prison after she was found guilty of assaulting another inmate. That incident occurred in April, 2019, at the East La Penitence Police Station lock-ups.

Smith and Savita Persaud, 33, of Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, were crossed- charged for wounding each other.