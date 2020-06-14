Fourteen stranded Guyanese repatriated from St. Maarten

Latest update June 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Fourteen Guyanese have been returned from St. Maarten via Trans Guyana Airways. The flight which came in at around 16:00 hours yesterday also took six nationals to the Dutch/French territory.
Guyanese who are stranded in St. Maarten in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic had appealed to the Foreign Ministry for assistance to come home.
Many of them had reportedly travelled there on business or on vacation. Some are said to be in dire straits, having reportedly run out of funds.
Some of the Guyanese had contacted the Guyana Consulate for assistance in returning home.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged that officials are aware of the situation.
Although all international flights are grounded, a flight was chartered for Guyanese who were stranded in Barbados and Suriname. Trans Guyana Airways was hired to conduct some of the flights.
In March, scores of Guyanese were left stranded as authorities hare gave mere hours’ notice to close the borders and the country’s airports as part of the measures to fight COVID-19 measures.
There have been increasing calls for Government to intervene to bring the persons back.
However, there has been deep worry over the facilities and cost in Guyana.
The National COVID-19 Task Force has since granted approval for the return of the 300 persons, who were strictly subjected to a number of conditions.
During a special meeting to consider the applications of Guyanese stranded overseas as a result of COVID-19 emergency measures, the Task Force said that within the controlled re-entry policy, Guyanese nationals in Trinidad and Tobago, New York, New Jersey, Florida and other states will be repatriated.
It was disclosed that approved persons would have been registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and under home quarantine for seven days even if they test negative.
Jun 14, 2020The inaugural International Chess Federation (FIDE) online Chess Cup for differently-abled under-20 players gets underway in exactly one week and it is an open individual tournament for junior...
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 12, 2020
Jun 11, 2020
Last year before anti-police brutalities erupted across the US over George Floyd’s death at the hands of white policemen,... more
After the PNC lost the 1992 elections – a loss which then party leader, Desmond Hoyte, conceded publicly – one of its... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The failure of the world’s richest nations to respond adequately to the abrupt and rapid decline... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]