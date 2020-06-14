Fourteen stranded Guyanese repatriated from St. Maarten

Fourteen Guyanese have been returned from St. Maarten via Trans Guyana Airways. The flight which came in at around 16:00 hours yesterday also took six nationals to the Dutch/French territory.

Guyanese who are stranded in St. Maarten in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic had appealed to the Foreign Ministry for assistance to come home.

Many of them had reportedly travelled there on business or on vacation. Some are said to be in dire straits, having reportedly run out of funds.

Some of the Guyanese had contacted the Guyana Consulate for assistance in returning home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged that officials are aware of the situation.

Although all international flights are grounded, a flight was chartered for Guyanese who were stranded in Barbados and Suriname. Trans Guyana Airways was hired to conduct some of the flights.

In March, scores of Guyanese were left stranded as authorities hare gave mere hours’ notice to close the borders and the country’s airports as part of the measures to fight COVID-19 measures.

There have been increasing calls for Government to intervene to bring the persons back.

However, there has been deep worry over the facilities and cost in Guyana.

The National COVID-19 Task Force has since granted approval for the return of the 300 persons, who were strictly subjected to a number of conditions.

During a special meeting to consider the applications of Guyanese stranded overseas as a result of COVID-19 emergency measures, the Task Force said that within the controlled re-entry policy, Guyanese nationals in Trinidad and Tobago, New York, New Jersey, Florida and other states will be repatriated.

It was disclosed that approved persons would have been registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and under home quarantine for seven days even if they test negative.