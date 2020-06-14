Latest update June 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Jun 14, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Sports

FIDE online tourney for differently abled persons on next Sunday

FIDE online tourney for differently abled persons on next Sunday

Jun 14, 2020

The inaugural International Chess Federation (FIDE) online Chess Cup for differently-abled under-20 players gets underway in exactly one week and it is an open individual tournament for junior...
Read More
Windies seek 1st series win in England in 32 years Marshall was outstanding on 1988 tour

Windies seek 1st series win in England in 32...

Jun 13, 2020

GCAA announcement gives motor racing a boost

GCAA announcement gives motor racing a boost

Jun 13, 2020

Selectors must pick Windies teams on merit

Selectors must pick Windies teams on merit

Jun 13, 2020

Atkinson Brothers FC- promoting sports in Moruca

Atkinson Brothers FC- promoting sports in Moruca

Jun 12, 2020

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes to keep striving

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes...

Jun 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • When fantasy becomes reality

    After the PNC lost the 1992 elections – a loss which then party leader, Desmond Hoyte, conceded publicly – one of its... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019