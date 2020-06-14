ENETWORKS ALL SET TO AIR “I MAY DESTROY YOU” SERIES TONIGHT

For all the television fanatics in search of the next big hit, the Enetworks team has selected another promising series that you wouldn’t want to miss. It’s called, “I May Destroy You,” a drama from rising British star Michaela Coel. Kaieteur Entertainment understands that it is set to debut on HBO on Sunday June 7 at 10:30pm.

The series, which was previously known as January 22nd, explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation. It was created by Chewing Gum creator and Black Earth Rising star Coel.

It also stars Weruche Opia (Inside No9), Paapa Essiedu (Kiri) Aml Ameen (Yardie), Adam James (Belgravia), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe) and Ann Akin (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), Harriet Webb (Plebs), Ellie James (Giri/Haji), Franc Ashman (Peep Show), Karan Gill (Flesh & Blood), Natalie Walter (Horrible Histories) and newcomer Samson Ajewole. Make sure you mark your calendars for this one of a kind drama.

********************************

Berbice Beauty Ambassador is the new Miss Earth Guyana

Like most events, the coronation for Miss Earth Guyana 2020 was cancelled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. But after several months of consideration and deliberation, the Miss Earth Guyana Organization had made the difficult decision to shift its 2020 applicants to its 2021 National Competition. In the meantime, Miss Eco-Guyana 2019, Cintiana Harry was signed as Miss Earth Guyana 2020. Rightfully, Harry is next in line for the selection after her outstanding performance during the 2019 Miss Earth Guyana Competition. In 2018, Harry was crowned Miss Berbice “I am Big a Deal” 1st runner-up and in 2019, she was crowned as the first Miss Eco-Guyana. Miss Eco Guyana is significant to the Miss Earth Guyana brand as it comprises the responsibilities for the three elements air, water and fire.

The Organization is also pleased to welcome Dr. Omesh Balmacoon as the franchise’s new National Director.

Dr. Balmacoon served as the brand’s Managing Director for the period 2017- June, 2020. With his years of experience and that of his team, and the partnership of NGO, rECOver, Guyana can soon expect to capture the Miss Earth title.

In a statement on Facebook, the brand’s new Director expressed the following sentiments to outgoing National Director, Mr. Dave Lalltoo: “Miss Earth Guyana could not want for a better National Director. Your motivation and vision was what pushed both Guyana Premier and Miss Earth Guyana into new spheres. I know better than most people what justification there is for your moving on to “greener” avenues so kudos. When your heart leads you, and you follow, you usually end up in places where you grow exponentially.”

Miss Earth 2020 will be the 20th edition of the Miss Earth pageant. Nellys Pimentel of Puerto Rico will crown her successor at the end of the event. Guyana’s participation at the 20th Edition of the Miss Earth pageant will be carefully examined taking into consideration the safety of its team, sponsors and new queen.

Ansa Mcal presents grand

Stag-errific Father’s Day Promotion

For Father’s Day, the management team for the Stag Beer that is distributed at Ansa Mcal Trading Limited, has launched the most awesome “stag-errific” promotion that you don’t want to miss out on. To enter, all you have to do is purchase a six pack of Stag, write your name, address and telephone number at the back of your bill, and place it into entry boxes that are available at outlets in Georgetown, East Bank Demerara, East Berbice, East Coast Demerara, Essequibo coast, Bartica and Linden.

The prizes up for grabs include a bar-b-que grill, coolers filled with stag, two cases of stag and one 125 Honda Motorcycle. The promotion runs until month-end. The drawing date is set for July 4, 2020.