De mathematician seh HAP-New win

Dem Boys Seh

Dem boys now see Soulja Bai in de true light. Dem boys did feel dat he was being misled and confused over de elections.

Dem did believe dat dem scamps around he did lie to he about de count. But now dem believe dat Soulja Bai know de truth all along.

Dem boys expect he fuh stand up and tek he licks like a man. He should accept, bless and move on… and tek L’il Joe with he. Dem two are like peas in a pod.

Dem boys hearing how de Coalition talking one thing but dem doing another. Dem dun start fuh clear out dem things. One big one at N-CEE- N done pack he bags. Some of dem Ministers busy packing. Some of dem moving with box in car trunk; others moving with Canter trucks.

Dem boys thought was only dem family pictures dem had to move. But it look like some of dem had half of dem house in dem office. Some of dem might need truck and dragline soon.

But dem gat some people who desperate. Dem consult Nigel de Mathematician and he tell dem dat de Coalition win. He seh how de Coalition get 217,920 votes and de PPPC get 233, 336. Nigel de Mathematician seh technically de HAP-New votes mo dan de PPP.

He seh dat 2+1+7+9+2+0= 21;

And 2+3+3+3+3+6 = 20.

And since 21 is greater than 20, it means that de HAP-New win de elections

Talk half and don’t breathe out until de declaration.