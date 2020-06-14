De mathematician seh HAP-New win

Latest update June 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem Boys Seh
Dem boys now see Soulja Bai in de true light. Dem boys did feel dat he was being misled and confused over de elections.
Dem did believe dat dem scamps around he did lie to he about de count. But now dem believe dat Soulja Bai know de truth all along.
Dem boys expect he fuh stand up and tek he licks like a man. He should accept, bless and move on… and tek L’il Joe with he. Dem two are like peas in a pod.
Dem boys hearing how de Coalition talking one thing but dem doing another. Dem dun start fuh clear out dem things. One big one at N-CEE- N done pack he bags. Some of dem Ministers busy packing. Some of dem moving with box in car trunk; others moving with Canter trucks.
Dem boys thought was only dem family pictures dem had to move. But it look like some of dem had half of dem house in dem office. Some of dem might need truck and dragline soon.
But dem gat some people who desperate. Dem consult Nigel de Mathematician and he tell dem dat de Coalition win. He seh how de Coalition get 217,920 votes and de PPPC get 233, 336. Nigel de Mathematician seh technically de HAP-New votes mo dan de PPP.
He seh dat 2+1+7+9+2+0= 21;
And 2+3+3+3+3+6 = 20.
And since 21 is greater than 20, it means that de HAP-New win de elections
Talk half and don’t breathe out until de declaration.
Jun 14, 2020The inaugural International Chess Federation (FIDE) online Chess Cup for differently-abled under-20 players gets underway in exactly one week and it is an open individual tournament for junior...
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 12, 2020
Jun 11, 2020
Last year before anti-police brutalities erupted across the US over George Floyd’s death at the hands of white policemen,... more
After the PNC lost the 1992 elections – a loss which then party leader, Desmond Hoyte, conceded publicly – one of its... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The failure of the world’s richest nations to respond adequately to the abrupt and rapid decline... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]