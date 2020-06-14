105 year old Palms resident miraculously recovers from COVID-19

By Rehanna Ramsay

A 105-year-old resident of the Palms Geriatric Home has made a miraculous recovery from the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Zorie De Mattos is among 12 elderly residents who were diagnosed with the disease early last month. Two of them have since succumbed to complications as a result of the disease.

However, De Mattos who was born on January 1, 1915 made a miraculous recovery under the hands of caregivers at the facility. She is one of three residents who recuperated and will soon be re-integrated with the other residents at the institution.

Kaieteur news understands that the woman was placed in an isolation unit along with other elderly residents following her diagnosis. A nurse, Doneth Mingo, attached to the facility noted that the woman initially had mild to moderate symptoms of the virus before she recovered.

“She had a fever and some pains and we ensured that she drank a lot of fluids and got her dose of Vitamin C. She never had any other major health complaints. She tested negative twice and so she has made a full recovery,” Mingo explained.

Nurse Mingo has been working with the COVID-19 patients at the Palms for the past two weeks.

She noted that several of the patients under her care have shown a promise of recovery. She described the patients’ recovery, particularly De Mattos, as nothing short of a miracle given the fact that the probability of elderly persons surviving the disease is slim.

“Ms. De Mattos is just one of several that have shown positive results to the treatment. By next week, possibly all of the others will be in full recovery,” she said.

Kaieteur News understands that the seven residents who are recovering are being monitored in accordance with the strict control measures implemented by the Ministry of Public Health.

The first case at the Palms was recorded on May 5 last and due to rigorous screening of residents and staff, there have been no new cases since May 23.

Last month, the Ministries of Social Protection and Public Health partnered in a bid to contain an outbreak of the disease at the Palms Elderly Care home.

The agency has since been working diligently in collaboration with the Public Health Ministry in implementing new stricter protocols to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus within the care home.

As a result of the new precautionary measures, the facility has banned all visitors entering the compound. According to a release “All staffers at the institution have been equipped with protective equipment to perform their duties.”

“Those residents who have tested positive for the virus have been separated from other residents and are being cared for in a separate area of the home,” the statement added.