Latest update June 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The ‘Sonny’ Ramphal Story

Jun 13, 2020 News 0

Sir Shridath Ramphal is Guyana’s and the Caribbean’s most eminent statesman. He has had a sterling career spanning more than 60 years in the service of his native country, Guyana; his wider home, the Caribbean; and the Commonwealth of Nations. Popularly known as “Sonny”, this former Attorney General of Guyana and Secretary General of the Commonwealth was instrumental in the work of the now defunct West Indian Federation, the establishment of the Caribbean Free Trade Agreement, and the work of international commissions. He has been heralded for his contributions.
He remains the Caribbean’s most decorated citizen, having the distinction of being honoured by more than 20 states. Among his many awards are the Order of Excellence of Guyana, the Order of the Caribbean Community and the Commonwealth Lifetime Achievement Award and the Order of the Companions of Oliver Tambo from South Africa.
Below is a link to this short but inspiring documentary which traces the stellar career of Sir Shridath Ramphal who, despite his advanced age, continues his work in the service of his country and regional integration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vphBOQ5-eko0&feature

youtu.be

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Windies seek 1st series win in England in 32 years Marshall was outstanding on 1988 tour

Windies seek 1st series win in England in 32 years Marshall was...

Jun 13, 2020

By Sean Devers West Indies head into next month’s three Test series against England, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl in Lancashire and Old...
Read More
GCAA announcement gives motor racing a boost

GCAA announcement gives motor racing a boost

Jun 13, 2020

Selectors must pick Windies teams on merit

Selectors must pick Windies teams on merit

Jun 13, 2020

Atkinson Brothers FC- promoting sports in Moruca

Atkinson Brothers FC- promoting sports in Moruca

Jun 12, 2020

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes to keep striving

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes...

Jun 11, 2020

‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ –...

Jun 10, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019