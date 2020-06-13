Soulja Bai frikken de media like Dracula frikken daylight

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys from de Waterfall radio invite Soulja Bai fuh come pon de station. Dem even send he some questions. Dem boys nah hear from he yet. One of de questions wha dem boys want ask he is whether he gon accept the results of de recount wha he commit to Caricom he gon do.

Soulja Bai nah wan straight shooter. He dancing around de question and talking about declaration from GECOM and obeying de Constitution. Every time he talk is sheer Constitution and Constitution.

Dem boys sure of one thing…dem nah gat de constitution fuh all dem Constitution he talkin about. Is like if de word stick in he mouth. He nah answer dem boys yet but he gone last night pon Ben-cook radio.

Dem boys believe Soulja Bai pickin’ and choosin’ because he frikken.

Dem boys believe dat de going gon be soft pon Ben-cook radio and Soulja Bai like when de going soft. Soulja Bai appearing pon de Ben-cook radio is like talking’ to heself. Is like if he askin’ he self he own questions. Ben-cook nah gon press he like dem boys from de Waterfall radio.

Dem boys feel Soulja Bai frikken fuh appear pon other media house. Dem boys hear how he is de only man wha only host 3 press conference in 5 years. Dat gat fuh be in de Guiness Book of World Records.

Like de man mo scared of de media dan Dracula frighten daylight. Dem boys seh Soulja Bai nah even appear pon de state media wha controlled by he guvment. Dem boys seh dem gon send he a pair of thick socks since it look like he getting cold feet. Talk half and dem boys seh na bother wid any invitations to politicians…dem boys got plenty people in Guyana to talk wid.