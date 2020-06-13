Prison authorities notified of fugitive Paul Goriah’s capture in Suriname

Prison officials here have been notified about the capture of Guyanese, Paul Goriah, in Suriname, an escapee who was among 13 inmates who dug their way out of the Lusignan Prison on July 24, 2018.

This was confirmed yesterday by Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels. However, Samuels said that he had no details regarding when the prisoner will be returned to Guyana.

According to a report out of Suriname, police arrested Goriah and two other Guyanese earlier this week.

They had allegedly attempted to rob a family last Wednesday in Nickerie. According to reports, one of the suspects entered the victims’ home and struck a woman on the head with a hammer. The intruders fled after the victim’s screams alerted her roommates.

Goriah and another suspect were nabbed on Thursday, while a third man was nabbed yesterday. Upon his arrest, he allegedly gave his name as Kevin Smith.

Goriah, formerly of Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, was remanded with three others in 2015 for the murder of remigrant agriculturist, Anthony Breedy, who was found dead in his Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara home. He had previously served jail time for break and enter and larceny and trafficking narcotics.

On July 24, 2016, Goriah and 12 other inmates crawled to freedom from the Lusignan Prison holding area, after digging a five-foot long tunnel inside a makeshift latrine.