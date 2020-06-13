Man loses eye after falling from motorbike

Latest update June 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

A 38-year-old miner of Bagotville West Bank Demerara has lost an eye after he fell of his motorcycle at Tiger Creek Trail Cuyuni Region Seven.

Injured Calvin Daniels being airlifted to the city hospital

Police said that the miner, Calvin Daniels was in company of a colleague when the incident occurred at around 08:30 hrs on Wednesday last.
This publication learnt that two men were proceeding at a fast rate east along the trail on separate motorcycle.
According to miner’s colleague, who was some distance behind, Daniels reportedly lost control of his bike and fell onto the surface of the trail. His colleague then rushed to his assistance and found him in an unconscious state. With assistance from persons who were passing by, the colleague transported the injured man to the Bartica Regional Hospital.
There it was discovered that Daniels had lost an eye and his condition was labeled as critical. The miner was immediately air-lifted to city and admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Up to late yesterday, Daniels is said to be recovering and in a stable condition. His colleague was taken into custody and is assisting police with the necessary investigations.

New 2019