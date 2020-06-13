Man loses eye after falling from motorbike

Latest update June 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 38-year-old miner of Bagotville West Bank Demerara has lost an eye after he fell of his motorcycle at Tiger Creek Trail Cuyuni Region Seven.
Police said that the miner, Calvin Daniels was in company of a colleague when the incident occurred at around 08:30 hrs on Wednesday last.
This publication learnt that two men were proceeding at a fast rate east along the trail on separate motorcycle.
According to miner’s colleague, who was some distance behind, Daniels reportedly lost control of his bike and fell onto the surface of the trail. His colleague then rushed to his assistance and found him in an unconscious state. With assistance from persons who were passing by, the colleague transported the injured man to the Bartica Regional Hospital.
There it was discovered that Daniels had lost an eye and his condition was labeled as critical. The miner was immediately air-lifted to city and admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Up to late yesterday, Daniels is said to be recovering and in a stable condition. His colleague was taken into custody and is assisting police with the necessary investigations.
Jun 13, 2020By Sean Devers West Indies head into next month’s three Test series against England, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl in Lancashire and Old...
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 12, 2020
Jun 11, 2020
Jun 10, 2020
Today marks 40 years since Walter Rodney was assassinated. The Commission of Inquiry, which his very close revolutionary... more
The WPA stands indicted for betraying Walter Rodney. It has betrayed its former co-leader no less than 6 times. The first... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Adherence to democracy, including free and fair elections, has been on trial in the Caribbean Community... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]