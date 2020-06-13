Greenidge is still the Foreign Secretary

By Shikema Dey

A press release sent out by the Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce Inc. has revealed that Foreign Secretary, Carl Greenidge still holds ministerial office despite previous reports that he was removed from the post.

The press release received yesterday June 12, spoke to a virtual Town Hall Meeting on the Guyana/ Venezuela Border Controversy case.

It said, “The meeting will take the form of an address by Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Carl Greenidge who is the country’s lead agent in representation before the ICJ on the controversy, followed by a panel discussion that will feature former United States Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway; Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana Gerry Gouveia; Chairman of the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA) Komal Samaroo.”

His appointment as the Foreign Secretary was said to have ended back in April as part of incumbent President David Granger’s endeavour to clean the slate, in anticipation of a possible new term for the government.

It was then Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon who made this disclosure while responding to allegations that the Greenidge was fired. Some sections of the media had reported that the Foreign Affairs Minister turned Foreign Secretary was no longer with the Ministry.

Harmon had explained that the President is “doing what he has to do” in terms of bringing the engagements of Ministers, advisors and other such personnel to an end, stating “This is what you call cleaning the slate.”

Harmon noted that, thereafter, those persons would be invited to meet with the President to determine what their role would be in a possible future cabinet or government, as “the President has to make a determination as to what his cabinet will look like, and his Ministers in that way”.

He had also explained that the persons would contemplate their role and say to the President, “this is my proposal, let us discuss it”.