GNBS warns consumers of uncertified electrical products

Latest update June 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
– says it poses risk of fires
The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is moving to eradicate the sale and use of substandard electrical appliances and electronic equipment. GNBS Public Relations Officer, (PRO) Lloyd David explained that the Bureau has been working raise awareness among consumers about the dangers of purchasing and utilising substandard electrical merchandise.
Consumers are asked to look for the Underwriter Laboratory (UL) certification – a stamp, which means the product has been approved for general use after it underwent stringent test requirements. It is a quality mark used by Underwriter Laboratories.
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Ministry of Business have been warning the local consumer base to not purchase items that have not been certified.
According to the GNBS, there are certain uncertified electrical products can be fire hazards. He noted that at the start of the year, the GNBS commenced the monitoring of a number of electrical equipment and fittings based on the requirements of thirty-one mandatory national standards.
These electrical products include Decorative Lighting Products, Lamp Holders, Armoured Cables, Panel Board, Knife Switches, Conduit, Tubing, and Cable Fittings, Surge Protective Devices, Molded-Case Circuit Breakers, Molded-Case Switches, and Circuit-Breaker Enclosures, Cord Sets and Power- Supply Cords, Thermoset- Insulated Wires and Cables, Attachment Plugs and Receptacles, Dry-Type General Purpose and Power Transformers.
David noted that importers and dealers of these products are now required to take the necessary steps to ensure that they acquire the relevant standards and aggressively take steps to ensure their products meet the respective requirements.
According to the GNBS official, products monitored by the Bureau will be flagged for examination at the time of importation and inspectors will be visiting sale outlets across the country to examine products, which are offered for sale to ensure compliance.
He noted that importers and dealers will have to take the necessary corrective actions when substandard products are encountered.
“Importers and dealers are reminded,” David said, “to facilitate periodic inspections by GNBS inspectors at their premises including warehouses and workshops. Records relating to the operation of the premises should also be available for checks by Inspectors of the Bureau. All records, such as copies of invoices, customs documentation, bills of sale, etc. must be properly kept and should be easily retrievable.”
Jun 13, 2020By Sean Devers West Indies head into next month’s three Test series against England, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl in Lancashire and Old...
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 12, 2020
Jun 11, 2020
Jun 10, 2020
Today marks 40 years since Walter Rodney was assassinated. The Commission of Inquiry, which his very close revolutionary... more
The WPA stands indicted for betraying Walter Rodney. It has betrayed its former co-leader no less than 6 times. The first... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Adherence to democracy, including free and fair elections, has been on trial in the Caribbean Community... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]