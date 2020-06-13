GNBS warns consumers of uncertified electrical products

– says it poses risk of fires

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is moving to eradicate the sale and use of substandard electrical appliances and electronic equipment. GNBS Public Relations Officer, (PRO) Lloyd David explained that the Bureau has been working raise awareness among consumers about the dangers of purchasing and utilising substandard electrical merchandise.

Consumers are asked to look for the Underwriter Laboratory (UL) certification – a stamp, which means the product has been approved for general use after it underwent stringent test requirements. It is a quality mark used by Underwriter Laboratories.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Ministry of Business have been warning the local consumer base to not purchase items that have not been certified.

According to the GNBS, there are certain uncertified electrical products can be fire hazards. He noted that at the start of the year, the GNBS commenced the monitoring of a number of electrical equipment and fittings based on the requirements of thirty-one mandatory national standards.

These electrical products include Decorative Lighting Products, Lamp Holders, Armoured Cables, Panel Board, Knife Switches, Conduit, Tubing, and Cable Fittings, Surge Protective Devices, Molded-Case Circuit Breakers, Molded-Case Switches, and Circuit-Breaker Enclosures, Cord Sets and Power- Supply Cords, Thermoset- Insulated Wires and Cables, Attachment Plugs and Receptacles, Dry-Type General Purpose and Power Transformers.

David noted that importers and dealers of these products are now required to take the necessary steps to ensure that they acquire the relevant standards and aggressively take steps to ensure their products meet the respective requirements.

According to the GNBS official, products monitored by the Bureau will be flagged for examination at the time of importation and inspectors will be visiting sale outlets across the country to examine products, which are offered for sale to ensure compliance.

He noted that importers and dealers will have to take the necessary corrective actions when substandard products are encountered.

“Importers and dealers are reminded,” David said, “to facilitate periodic inspections by GNBS inspectors at their premises including warehouses and workshops. Records relating to the operation of the premises should also be available for checks by Inspectors of the Bureau. All records, such as copies of invoices, customs documentation, bills of sale, etc. must be properly kept and should be easily retrievable.”