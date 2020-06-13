GCAA announcement gives motor racing a boost

By Calvin Chapman

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) International race meet that revs off each November at the South Dakota circuit, Timehri, is one of the most subscribed and anticipated race meets in the region and the coronavirus pandemic had threatened to have the event cancelled in 2020.

However, as the world begins to move forward with a few major governing sport bodies resuming play and outlining plans to resume activities in the near future, the GMR&SC’s premier event have been given a major boost after the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced a phased reopening of the international airports from next month.

The November race meet that usually serves as the final leg of the Caribbean Radicals Cup, boasts a heavy diet of regional and international competitors. Last year, local racing fans were given a real treat, as they witnessed British F4 Champion and possible future F1 star; Zane Maloney, showcase his superior skills at South Dakota.

The president of the Team Caribbean American Motorsports (CAMS), Afraz Allie, in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport shared that Team CAMS are aware of the coronavirus threat but they eager to get back on the track and the airports reopening is a positive sign for everyone.

Only last month, Allie had shared with this publication that CAMS competitors were busy preparing their machines with high optimism of the November meet 2020 being contested and their morale have been given an added boost with the news from the GCAA.

Allie further revealed that, “I’ve received positive responses (from the club) stating that the November meet is on and that will follow an Endurance and Drag Race meet.”

Head of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed, had disclosed to Kaieteur Sport last month that the club plans on hosting an endurance meet as early as two weeks following the announcement of end of the partial lockdown in Guyana, which is anticipated by many to be anytime in the near future.