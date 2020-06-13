$100,000 reward offered for missing Canal man

The family of a missing 29-year-old fisherman and farmer is offering a reward of GYD$100,000 to anyone who might know his whereabouts. Lalbachan Bhagwandat aka Jagan of 11 North Section Polder Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD) went missing on April 17 at around 22:30 hrs.

The man’s family said that everyone was at their aunt’s home when Bhagwandat started having strange delusions of someone wanting to kill him. He then reportedly ran out of the house into the backlands and disappeared.

Bhagwandat’s father and brother ran out behind him but he was nowhere to be seen. His sister related that he had recently started having strange delusions and felt unsafe in his home prior to the night he went missing.

Since then Bhagwandat’s family along with close friends have continuously held search parties with no success. Searches were made at the backlands, Conservancy Dam and neighbouring villages such as Wales, Utivlugt, Zeeburg, Parika, etc.

Checks were even made as far as Bartica and also on the East Bank of Demerara at various villages but still no sign of the missing man. Police also told Kaieteur yesterday that they are still making regular checks and are still unable obtain information about where he might be. Bhagwandat was last seen wearing a dark-blue jersey with black trousers and a black grey striped tope.

He is also described to be covered with multiple tattoos on the arms, neck, back and abdomen. Anyone who may have seen Bhagwandat or knows where he is can contact family members on 630-5006/601-4291. Contact can also be made with the Wales Police Station on 267-2222 or Kaieteur News at 225-8473.