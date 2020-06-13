Latest update June 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Jun 13, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Sports

Windies seek 1st series win in England in 32 years Marshall was outstanding on 1988 tour

Windies seek 1st series win in England in 32 years Marshall was...

Jun 13, 2020

By Sean Devers West Indies head into next month’s three Test series against England, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl in Lancashire and Old...
Read More
GCAA announcement gives motor racing a boost

GCAA announcement gives motor racing a boost

Jun 13, 2020

Selectors must pick Windies teams on merit

Selectors must pick Windies teams on merit

Jun 13, 2020

Atkinson Brothers FC- promoting sports in Moruca

Atkinson Brothers FC- promoting sports in Moruca

Jun 12, 2020

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes to keep striving

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes...

Jun 11, 2020

‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ –...

Jun 10, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019