Body with plastic bag over head… Killers appear to have mutilated corpse to conceal victim’s identity

The individuals who tied a plastic bag over a man’s head after killing him appear to have taken pains to ensure he could not be easily identified.

The body, which appeared to be that of a man of East Indian ancestry, was found at around 13:55 hrs last Monday in a trench at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara. The victim was clad in a burgundy jersey, black track pants with white stripes and a pair of black socks.

Sources who viewed the corpse said that a sharp instrument was used to remove several inches of flesh from the slain man’s left arm. The cut was about an inch deep into the limb. This has led to speculation that the victim may have sported a tattoo or other distinguishing mark on the arm. Persons familiar with the community said that the area where the body was dumped is not regularly traversed. The corpse is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home and sources said that at least two people with missing relatives have viewed the body.

One family had speculated that the victim was a relative who worked at sea. Crime scene ranks were reportedly unable to uplift fingerprints because of the advanced state of decomposition. A police official said that the body will likely have to be buried, and later exhumed for a postmortem, if relatives turn up.