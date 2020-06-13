Blood Bank receives 5000 Units in 6 months

Latest update June 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of Emergency Measures, the National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS) has been able to collect 5000 units of blood in the first quarter of 2020. This, however, still puts the bank at a shortage of 8000 units to meet its 2020 projected target of 13000.
According to NBTS’s Director, Dr. Pedro Lewis, the bank experienced a severe shortage of blood after the restrictions were put in place. As a result of this the NBTS held several spontaneous blood drives using a mobile unit which aided in the collection of 1000 units of blood.
Dr. Lewis explained to this publication that all of the transfusion services drives scheduled between March to date has been cancelled, these he explained usually account for the bulk of the Bank’s yearly collection. He added that he is optimistic that NBTS can still meet its 2020 target.
The Director noted that things have begun to return to normalcy since the Blood Bank has been receiving requests for onsite blood drives at some businesses. On June 10th & 11th a blood drive was held at Camp Stephenson which saw a collection of 37 & 27 units of blood respectively.
Additionally, a church recently held a drive at the NBTS’s office. In observance of World Blood Donor’s Day on tomorrow, the bank will be catering treats including cake and beverages for their regular donors at their office on Monday June 15th since the institution cannot host its usual celebration an honoring ceremony due to the current pandemic.
