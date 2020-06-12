US embassy warns workers of crowds ahead of elections declarations

The US embassy in Georgetown has warned its personnel to take precaution as the time draws nearer for elections results.

According to the alert to US workers and others, Guyana’s security and law enforcement will likely have an increased presence before and after the announcement of the elections results in the coming weeks.

“It is possible that large crowds could gather at government venues. U.S. government personnel have been advised to take precautions to prepare for any unexpected disruptions to their normal routine.”

The embassy urged that personnel avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, as even peaceful demonstrations may quickly turn violent.

“Monitor local radio or television reports for up to date information. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests,” the embassy advised.

The embassy had also advised about a demonstration planned yesterday against police violence at Umana Yana, Kingston.

The authorities had said no permission for that demonstration was granted.