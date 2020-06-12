Latest update June 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

The ‘Sonny’ Ramphal Story

Sir Shridath Ramphal is Guyana’s and the Caribbean’s most eminent statesman. He has had a sterling career spanning more than 60 years in the service of his native country, Guyana; his wider home, the Caribbean; and the Commonwealth of Nations. Popularly known as “Sonny”, this former Attorney General of Guyana and Secretary General of the Commonwealth was instrumental in the work of the now defunct West Indian Federation, the establishment of the Caribbean Free Trade Agreement, and the work of international commissions. He has been heralded for his contributions.
He remains the Caribbean’s most decorated citizen, having the distinction of being honoured by more than 20 states. Among his many awards are the Order of Excellence of Guyana, the Order of the Caribbean Community and the Commonwealth Lifetime Achievement Award and the Order of the Companions of Oliver Tambo from South Africa.
Below is a link to this short but inspiring documentary which traces the stellar career of Sir Shridath Ramphal who, despite his advanced age, continues his work in the service of his country and regional integration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vphBOQ5-eko0&feature

youtu.be

 

