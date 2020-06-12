PPP wants Top Cop to investigate incitement of violence on social media

Following their meeting on Wednesday with the Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has formally submitted evidence to aid investigations into the incitement of violence in Guyana.

“As requested at our meeting held at your office on June 10, 2020, please find attached extracts of statements published on the social media platform, Facebook, worthy of your attention, investigations and appropriate actions. We will continue to send more as we unearth them,” detailed a letter submitted by former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall.

Accompanying the letter were screenshots captured from Facebook detailing instances where persons were inciting violence riots including threats to “burn Guyana” if the PPP is sworn into office along with threats to set Freedom House alight.

In a political charged climate with the entire Guyana awaiting the official declaration of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, persons have used social media to express and air their feelings.

PPP Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali, following the party’s meeting with the Commissioner, noted that the eventuality of post declaration violence was one of the issues high on the agenda.

“We discussed social media and some amount of mainstream media where they are persons who are making racially hostile statements, trying to divide our society, trying to incite people,” Ali told the media.

He stated too that the Commissioner was asked: what systems are in place to address the issue, and to ensure that action is taken against persons found to be inciting violence. In response Commissioner James assured the party that the force is working assiduously to investigate such instances.

Further, Ali stated that the Commissioner has already made headway in the investigation and has compiled a list of breaches on social media that has been sent for legal advice so that charges could be instituted.

“The funny thing is that,” Ali said “a lot of these persons that are doing this, trying to divide people racially, are those living outside of Guyana, and who have no interest in coming back here but bent on creating mischief and I think it is time that the force deal with these persons.”

Asked whether the concerns of the comments on social media would affect one’s right to freedom of expression, the PPP Presidential Candidate said “We support freedom of expression, this was raised with the Commissioner, that we don’t want any Guyanese to be denied freedom of expression, it is a constitutional right, a fundamental right.”

He continued “But freedom of expression does mean spreading hate and making racist statements, trying to divide our people, creating mischief and division in our country that is not freedom of expression that is trying to destroy the fabric of our society and create havoc in our country.”