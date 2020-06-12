Port Mourant family loses home, business in fire

A family of five is still in shock after their home and business went up in flames yesterday at Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice. Kaieteur News understands that the inferno started sometime after midday in the upper flat of the two-storey wooden and concrete structure.

Although the fire was contained to the single structure, residents at the scene expressed their displeasure that fire fighters from the Rose Hall Town fire station arrived nearly 25 minutes after the blaze began. By this time, they said, the upper flat was already completely engulfed. Residents said that they managed to form a bucket brigade in an attempt to save the lower flat which housed a grocery shop.

According to perturbed residents when a truck finally arrived it developed mechanical issues and therefore couldn’t pump water from a nearby trench. A second fire truck was summoned from New Amsterdam. By the time that truck arrived, residents said that the flames were already beginning to subside because of their efforts.

One of the fire victims, 37-year-old Tejmattie Jaundoo, said that she, along with her husband, their eldest daughter and two

toddlers were at home when the fire started. She disclosed that she was having lunch with her husband and daughter at the back of the home while the toddlers were sitting on the step located at the side of the house at the time.

“I don’t know what time the fire started but me and my husband and big daughter were sitting at the back eating lunch and the two small ones were on the step drinking drink (soda). I don’t even know when the fire ketch all I hear is the zinc crackling and I run up to see if dem two children upstairs but I didn’t see them but when I run back out I see them outside. All of we were outside so I don’t even know how this fire start,” said the bewildered woman.

Noting that the house was solar powered, the woman explained that the wire connecting the panels to the battery was located in a bedroom that was situated at the upper flat of the building near a stairway. According to the woman the family had never before experienced any issues with the solar connections. The family, she said, has been living at the very location for the past seven years.

With the help of neighbours the family managed to save a few items. However, Jaundoo estimates the family’s losses, to be somewhere in the vicinity of $22M.

Meanwhile, Hemchandra Persaud, Officer in Charge of the ‘B’ Division Fire Service told members of the media that the fire department responded to a call of a fire at 279 Ankerville, Port Mourtant, Berbice. He explained that the Rose Hall Fire Station was the first to respond but fire fighters were met with some challenges which developed while at the scene. Persaud stated that support followed from the New Amsterdam Fire Station.

According to Persaud, “the top floor from the initial report would have been engulfed in flames when the first vehicle arrived and as a result of the fire, the entire building was destroyed. There was also support from the Albion Fire unit,” he added.

He expressed gratitude to the residents for their fire-fighting efforts. “I want to thank the neighbours and other public-spirited persons who assisted during the period of fire fighting. There were some things that were challenging to us especially the terrain, we had difficulty in getting the truck to get water from the trench (nearby) but we overcame those hurdles and I am happy to note that the two neighbouring buildings were saved and (the fire was) confined to the building of origin.”

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.