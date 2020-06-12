Parents/guardians must show NGSA pupils how to protect themselves against COVID-19 –CMO urges

Given the reopening of school in the coming weeks to facilitate the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, made an appeal to the parents and guardians of children, scheduled to sit the exams to have open conversations with them on how to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Addressing the nation during the daily COVID-19 briefing, the CMO reminded “Parents, to have the conversation with their young ones about the health guidelines that must be followed during the time they will be at school.

“Please show them step by step how to put on the mask and to wear it appropriately. Remind them not to touch the front of the mask, and to use the straps to remove it when taking a snack.

So, let them take a plastic or a zip lock bag and place the mask there until after eating. Remind them to wash hands properly, and as soon as they have finished, put on the mask again,” he said.

The CMO continued, “Parents, you can give them an extra mask, just in case the one they are wearing falls or becomes soiled.

“Remind them to wash hands after using the restroom and not to play around that area but to return immediately to their classroom.

You can also provide them with their own hand sanitizer and alcohol based wipes, which they can use as often as possible. Remember to talk to your children about distancing in order to protect themselves and their friends.

Most importantly, let them understand that things are going to be different at school because of the virus; you have to give them the mental support because you know how challenging preparing for the Grade Six Assessment can be,” he added.

In the meantime, Guyana has recorded two new cases of COVID -19 taking the figure to 158.

Dr. Persaud disclosed that the cases were discovered among 44 tests done yesterday, According to him, while the confirmed cases is now 158, the COVID-19 deaths remain at 12.

To date, 92 persons have recovered, 54 active cases are in institutional isolation, one patient is in the COVID ICU and 22 persons are in institutional quarantine.