Labourer accused of knifepoint rape at Bush Lot foreshore

A man has been granted $100,000 bail for the rape of a 23-year-old woman of Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice.Grafton Clarke, 27, who was arrested on June 4, 2020, appeared yesterday at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh and was charged under Section 3 (3) Of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03. He was not required to plea and bail was granted in the sum of $100,000.

The case was postponed to June 29, 2020.

According to the facts of the matter, the young woman, who is married, was imbibing with a male when he asked her to follow him to the Bush Lot foreshore. There she said she was held at knifepoint and was raped. While it is unclear how the woman made her way out from the foreshore, Kaieteur News was told by police ranks that she relayed what took place to her husband who then confronted the male in question and a fight ensued. The husband reportedly injured the man during the brawl.