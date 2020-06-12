GTT donates hundreds of surgical, KN95 masks to Suddie Hospital

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has made a donation of hundreds of surgical and KN95 masks to the Suddie Hospital in Essequibo.

This donation forms part of the company’s “Celebrating Guyanese Heroes” initiative. “As a company we are compelled to support our frontline workers, especially during these unprecedented times, as they demonstrate commitment by taking care of the nation,” stated GTT’s PR Manager, Jasmin Harris.

“The pandemic” she explained, “has highlighted the critical role that our frontline workers play and we feel duty-bound to assist in whatever way we can; we are in this together and the masks are necessary.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Suddie Hospital was Dr. Sonia Gray. She indicated that it was a much needed donation and will help to assist the doctors and nurses at the hospital in fulfilling their duty to the patients in a safe manner. “We would like to thank GTT for this donation. This addition to our stock will help to ensure we are protected while performing our daily duties,” Dr. Gray stated.

One hundred KN95 and 200 surgical masks were donated.

GTT has announced too that it will continue to support doctors and nurses on the frontline with the provision of free mobile service throughout the pandemic.