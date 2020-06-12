Fire destroys Lusignan mechanic shop

Shiv Latchman, a mechanic and the owner of “Shivo Workshop” located at Dentist Street, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, was in a state of despair yesterday after learning that his business place was destroyed by fire. He estimates his losses to be in the millions.

The destructive blaze, this publication was told, occurred just after 08:00hrs.

This publication understands that the man’s employees were in a shed near the man’s wooden two-storey building when they noticed smoke emanating from inside.

Upon investigation they realized that the building was already on fire. They were only able to save a few cars that were in the compound before the blaze became unbearable.

Contact was immediately made with the fire service but, according to reports, the fire spread quickly consuming the entire wooden structure and about 10 other cars that were parked in the workshop.

Latchman, who was away conducting business when the fire started, was later contacted and arrived shortly after.

He said that when he arrived “everything was burnt to the ground nothing was saved”.

The proprietor also told reporters that he has been operating his business at the said location for nearly 30 years and is now considering his next move. The man is also in despair as to how his customers, who are currently overseas, will react when they learn that their cars were destroyed in the fire.