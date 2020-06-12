DPP withdraws full court appeal to hold Bisram for murder

Latest update June 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday withdrew an application filed by the Full Court to hear an appeal against a High Court decision to dismiss the murder committal against Marcus Bisram.
Full Court Judges upon hearing the matter explained that the Full Court did not have jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter. The Court had already been notified of the DPP’s decision to withdraw the case on the grounds that a Judicial Review can only be heard via the Appeal Court.
Earlier this month, Bisram a Guyana-born American businessman was freed of the murder charge brought against him by the State, a second time.
He was acquitted after a High Court Judge found that the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was unreasonable, unlawful and was made by ignoring relevant considerations for murder.
According to documents seen by this newspaper, Justice Simone Ramlall discharged several orders which, inter alia, quashed the DPP’s decision to direct the Magistrate to commit Bisram to stand a High Court trial for the offence of murder.
Bisram was rearrested and charged again for the murder of Berbice carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt hours after he was released on March 30, last.
He was rearrested based on instructions from the DPP that there was sufficient evidence for Magistrate Renita Singh to have committed Bisram to trial in the Berbice High Court.
However, Bisram, through his attorneys, Arudranauth Gossai, Sanjeev Datadin, Glen Hanoman, Bernard Da Silva, and Dexter Todd, petitioned the High Court to overturn the decision of the DPP.
The lawyers contended that the DPP’s action was ultra vires, unreasonable and outside the relevant considerations that necessitates a charge of murder.
The lawyers successfully contended that Bisram’s arrest on the March 30 and his incarceration since then should be deemed unlawful.
