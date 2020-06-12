Latest update June 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Digicel donates over $1M in essential supplies to children’s homes

Jun 12, 2020

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic Digicel Guyana has made timely donations to several children’s homes.

Digicel’s Gregory Dean

The Orphanages receiving donations were The Shaheed Boys Orphanage, Prabhu Sharan Orphanage and Hope Children’s Home. A donation was also made to the Kingston community emergency food drive. Representatives from these homes expressed gratitude to Digicel for their continued support.
Digicel Guyana’s Chief Executive Officer, Gregory Dean, said: “It has always been our mandate to support youths whenever we can, and more importantly in this time of COVID-19.
“We have also always enjoyed a good relationship with our neighbours in Kingston and are happy to help them with their drive to support persons in the community.
“Digicel remains committed to assisting in the fight against the COVID-19 virus and will continue to provide support in this national effort as necessary.”
Since their entry into the market, Digicel has supported many charities including the reconstruction of the Mahaica Children’s Home, supporting the Guyana Special Olympics, contributions to The Hararuni Girls Home and has made several strides in the development of youth through sports.
Some of these include donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gears to frontline workers, zero-rated calls to the Ministry of Public Health’s hotlines, access to the Ministry of Education, PAHO, WHO and the Ministry of Public Health websites also remains free.
Digicel encourages customers to stay safe and remain indoors to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus and to only use information from trusted sites like PAHO, WHO, and local Government websites.
The company has also introduced several measures that will allow customers to stay connected during this time. Some of these measures include, Free Night Talk from 9pm – 6am, removal of Credit U transfer charges, and Top-Up bill payments by Postpaid customers. Digicel’s Customer care agents can be reached by dialling 100, or through Digicel’s Live Chat (available on the website or MyDigicel app) and their various social media platforms. Customers are encouraged to utilise Live Chat as their first means of contact. Visit Digicel Guyana https://www.digicelgroup.com/gy/en/mobile.html for more information.

