De packing up start

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys remember when HAP-New seh how CARICOM was de most trusted ‘interlocutor’. Dem same ‘interlocutor’ broker an agreement between Soulja Bai and Jagdeo fuh a recount.

Soulja Bai and Jagdeo agree to accept the results of the recount.

All CARICOM doing is holding dem to dem word. De recount done and Ralphie, de man from St Vincent, seh how Caricom expect de winner of de recount to be respected. He seh how CARICOM nah gun allow nobody fuh steal an election.

Dem boys nah know why dah should upset de HAP-New. De recount done and is Soulja Bai who agree to accept de results of de recount. He sign to dah.

Ralphie nah seh who win de elections. But is suh when yuh guilty. Yuh does give yuh self away. Dat is why Brother Bob sing. “Who the cap fit, let them wear it! Said I throw me corn, me no call no fowl.”

Ralphie tell dem dat when a party go to an election, there is always a chance dat it could lose. He seh the loser gat to tek dem licks and guh long. But some of dem hay nah want stand up and tek dem licks like a man. Dem want behave like a cry-a-baby. Dem want throw tantrum.

But dem boys know dat dem trantrum is only wan pappy show. Dem boys dun hear dat dem start fuh pack up and clear dem offices.

Talk half and remind dem fuh only carry away wha is dem own!