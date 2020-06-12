$5,000 fine for vending without mask at Anna Regina Market

Latest update June 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Anna Regina Town Council has taken a recent decision which will see vendors being fined $5000, for failure to wear a mask.
This information was confirmed by Town Clerk of the Anna Regina Town Council, Diane Critchlow. According to the Town Clerk, persons vending within the Anna Regina Market area are now obligated to wear a mask, especially when tending to customers.
Critchlow went on to state that failure to wear a mask will result in vendors being fined $5,000. She went on to explain that “Vendors found guilty of not wearing a mask will be given a first-time warning. The second time will result in them paying a fine of $5,000 to the council.”
According to her a move in this direction was approved at the last Thursday’s statutory meeting of the council. In addition to the mandatory wearing of mask, it was approved that all vendors must keep six feet apart from each other and customers, Critchlow revealed. “…it is especially important that vendors must wear a mask when attending to persons,” she asserted.
Reports indicate that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Essequibo Coast. Authorities, nevertheless, said that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure persons recognize the seriousness of the virus.
According to the Town Clerk, vendors were previously sensitized on the seriousness of COVID-19. “Two weeks ago the mayor and deputy mayor along with our environmental officers were in the markets, explaining to vendors the seriousness of the virus, and the precautions they needed to take. This Friday (today) we will be distributing masks to vendors as we partner with the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” Critchlow said.
Stressing that there will be serious consequences for persons who continue to vend without the use of a mask, she added, “Persons who continue to operate without a mask will be deemed an undesirable tenant. This will either result in their suspension or expulsion from the Anna Regina Market.”
