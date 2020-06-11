UN donates furniture, appliances for coronavirus quarantine facilities

The United Nations (UN) System provided the Ministry of Public Health with items to support the quality of stay of patients in Coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine facilities.

Reclining chairs, coffee tables, microwaves, electric kettles, tablets, and pillows with cases were provided in a two-part donation on May 27, 2020 and June 4, 2020.

Contributing agencies were the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator.

The donation is just one element of the UN’s efforts to strengthen the capacity of health systems, led by the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), and supported by a number of other agencies. Assessments to determine the nature and scale of further support required of the UN System, including socio-economic assistance, are ongoing.

In Guyana, the United Nations system works with a range of partners to deliver the UN Caribbean Multi-country Sustainable Development Framework (2017-2021) that is directly aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, encompassing People, Prosperity, Peace, Planet and Partnerships and embracing equality, diversity and human rights – leaving no one behind.

The UN System in Guyana comprises 19 UN agencies, funds, and programmes, and is led by the UN Resident Coordinator to Guyana, Ms. Mikiko Tanaka.