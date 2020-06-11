U.S Secretary of State calls for quick, credible conclusion of elections recount

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called for a “quick and credible conclusion” to the final recount of the votes cast on March 2 at Guyana’s General and Regional Elections.

The recount exercise concluded on Monday showing the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic emerging ahead of the incumbent Coalition, A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change by a little over 15,000 votes.

In his statement yesterday, Pompeo said that, “The United States continues to stand for democratic values elsewhere in the western hemisphere too. We look forward to a quick and credible conclusion to the vote recount in Guyana.”

A video of Pompeo’s comments was tweeted by Michael Kozak, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the U.S. Department of State. Kozak has been actively commenting on the election process in Guyana and had in March summoned Guyana’s Ambassador in Washington, Riyad Insanally to a meeting expressing America’s dissatisfaction with the Guyana government’s then apparent preparations to proceed with an inauguration of incumbent David Granger based on the declaration by Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo.

Pompeo has issued two previous statements on Guyana’s post-elections crisis. On April 7, he emphasized that the U.S government is looking forward to working with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as well as with international observers to ensure that the recounting process is “free, fair, transparent and credible”.

On March 9, Pompeo issued a statement via Twitter saying, “Spoke today with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister @CAFreeland to discuss the crisis in Venezuela, the COVID-19 outbreak, support for democratic transition in Guyana, and the importance of continued strong @OAS_Official leadership on democracy and human rights”.

Pompeo also called for a resolution to the recently concluded elections in Guyana’s eastern neighbour, Suriname, saying “We expect transparent and credible outcomes in the legislative elections in Suriname as well.”

Suriname conducted their own elections two weeks ago and found themselves in a political limbo similar to Guyana’s with alleged fraudulent acts being conducted in their vote tabulation process. In those polls, former Justice Minister, Chandrikapersad Santokhi defeated incumbent President Desi Bouterse in elections for Suriname’s legislature. Bouterse has asked for a recount.