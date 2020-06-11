Tourism Recovery Action Committee established

The Department of Tourism in the Ministry of Business has collaborated with the Guyana Tourism Authority, the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana and the Small Business Bureau to organise the Tourism Recovery Action Committee (TRAC).

In a statement yesterday, the department stated that the establishment of the committee was driven by the impact felt by the tourism industry globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was noted that “after a solid performance in 2019, the tourism industry is expecting a period of negative growth in 2020, as a result of the necessary travel restrictions implemented to stop the importation of the virus.

According to the release, TRAC, “will be recommending research-based solutions and define viable strategies for the tourism sector in Guyana through a process of multi-agency and multi-stakeholder collaboration aimed at accelerating recovery from the adverse economic and other impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

During the upcoming 12 months, the committee will focus on a variety of impact areas as it aims to stimulate the tourism sector. They will be assisted by several specialists, advisory sub-committees.

“These advisory sub- committees will be exploring and proposing solutions in areas such as Safety and sanitation, Strategic marketing, Tech-innovation, International partnerships, Finance and Resource mobilisation, Communications management, Ports and frontiers, Product resilience, Research and data collection,” the release stated.

The initiative will involve the participation of the public and private sector as well as community, municipal and regional entities and international organisations.

The Minister of Business Haimraj Rajkumar will have direct oversight and responsibility for TRAC, which will house its Secretariat in the Ministry’s South Road office.

The Central Committee of TRAC is expected to hold its first meeting this week to plan the immediate lines of action to be pursued.