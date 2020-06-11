Police remind minibus operators of COVID-19 measures

The Education Department of the Traffic Headquarters yesterday visited several minibus parks around downtown Georgetown ensuring drivers and conductors adhere to the COVID-19 emergency measures, in keeping with the Public Health Ordinances, Chapter 145.This act makes provision under Section No.7 for social distancing and physical distancing protocols, which dictate that persons should maintain a distance of at least six feet in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Sergeants Kenyatta Bishop, Sheldon Wickham, Lance Corporal Tiffini Lawrence and Constable Javell Frazer worked to sensitize the minibus operators of the number of passengers that should be onboard.

Only half of the passengers catered for are being allowed in the buses, in keeping with the measures. For example, a 15-seater vehicle should not carry over six passengers at any given time and this includes the driver.

The minibus operators were also instructed that passengers and drivers must wear protective facemasks. The operators should also ensure that both passengers and minibus should be properly sanitized.