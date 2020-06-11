Police remind minibus operators of COVID-19 measures

Latest update June 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Education Department of the Traffic Headquarters yesterday visited several minibus parks around downtown Georgetown ensuring drivers and conductors adhere to the COVID-19 emergency measures, in keeping with the Public Health Ordinances, Chapter 145.This act makes provision under Section No.7 for social distancing and physical distancing protocols, which dictate that persons should maintain a distance of at least six feet in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Sergeants Kenyatta Bishop, Sheldon Wickham, Lance Corporal Tiffini Lawrence and Constable Javell Frazer worked to sensitize the minibus operators of the number of passengers that should be onboard.
Only half of the passengers catered for are being allowed in the buses, in keeping with the measures. For example, a 15-seater vehicle should not carry over six passengers at any given time and this includes the driver.
The minibus operators were also instructed that passengers and drivers must wear protective facemasks. The operators should also ensure that both passengers and minibus should be properly sanitized.
Jun 11, 2020By Calvin Chapman National men’s 400m indoor record holder, Arinze Chance, who is one of the few Guyanese student-athletes in the USA, graduated this week with honours from the University of South...
Jun 10, 2020
Jun 10, 2020
Jun 09, 2020
Jun 09, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
This column should have been done for Saturday. That is the 40th anniversary of the assassination of Walter Rodney. I haven’t... more
A woman who has two grandchildren writing the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) next month has made it clear that they... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Adherence to democracy, including free and fair elections, has been on trial in the Caribbean Community... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]