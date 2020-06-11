Latest update June 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

NBTS mobile unit collects 1000 units of blood

The National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS) Mobile Connection Unit has collected approximately 1000 units of blood since its first drive on May 13.

The National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS) team on one of its Mobile Blood Drives

A Good Samaritan donating blood

NBTS’s Director, Dr. Pedro Lewis told Kaieteur News that the Unit visited New Amsterdam, Parika Market, Leonora Market, Massay Supermarket (Providence), Vreed-en-Hoop, Number 11 Village, Berbice, Black Bush Polder among other areas.
The Director stressed that all Public Health protocols were observed during each of these visits including social distancing, screening for Covid-19, sanitization and donors were even given a footbath before they entered the Mobile Unit.
He added that things have begun to return to normalcy since the Blood Bank has been receiving requests for onsite blood drives at some businesses.
Additionally, Dr. Lewis disclosed that the bus, which was being used as the Mobile Unit will be returned to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC).

The NBTS had set up the Mobile Collection Unit after the NBTS was hit by a severe shortage of blood, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Lewis had explained that the Covid-19 Guidelines placed restrictions on the usual major drives held in public spaces.
The Blood Bank is always in need of donations and continues to urge the public to visit its office or contact the National Blood Transfusion Services on 226-7182/227-0418 to donate blood or set up a blood drive.

 

 

