Latest update June 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man’s body found with plastic bag tied over head

Jun 11, 2020 News 0

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of a man whose body, with a plastic bag tied over his head, was retrieved from a trench at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.
The discovery was made on Monday at around 13:55 hrs by residents.
Police were immediately informed and made their way down to the location and retrieved the body from the canal.
According to Region Three Commander, Simon McBean, the corpse was lying face-down. A plastic bag was tied over the victim’s head. There were chop wounds on the hands.
Ranks said that unidentified male appeared to be of East Indian ancestry, but may also be a Venezuelan national.
He was clad in a burgundy jersey, black track pants with white stripes and a pair of black socks.
The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral home awaiting a post mortem.

Similar Articles

Sports

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes to keep striving

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes to keep striving

Jun 11, 2020

By Calvin Chapman National men’s 400m indoor record holder, Arinze Chance, who is one of the few Guyanese student-athletes in the USA, graduated this week with honours from the University of South...
Read More
‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ –...

Jun 10, 2020

Guyana continues to represent at International Remote Archery Competition

Guyana continues to represent at International...

Jun 10, 2020

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Jun 09, 2020

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach, Benn good with ball As Windies beat Bangladesh but lose to SA & N/Zealand in 2014

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach,...

Jun 09, 2020

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Jun 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019