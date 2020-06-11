Man’s body found with plastic bag tied over head

Latest update June 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police are trying to ascertain the identity of a man whose body, with a plastic bag tied over his head, was retrieved from a trench at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.
The discovery was made on Monday at around 13:55 hrs by residents.
Police were immediately informed and made their way down to the location and retrieved the body from the canal.
According to Region Three Commander, Simon McBean, the corpse was lying face-down. A plastic bag was tied over the victim’s head. There were chop wounds on the hands.
Ranks said that unidentified male appeared to be of East Indian ancestry, but may also be a Venezuelan national.
He was clad in a burgundy jersey, black track pants with white stripes and a pair of black socks.
The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral home awaiting a post mortem.
