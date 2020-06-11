Heavy rains wash away Linden/Lethem bypass road

─ traffic diverted through Nappi

The bypass along the Manari Creek, adjacent to the Linden-Lethem road has been rendered impassable after it was partially washed away as a result of Monday night’s torrential rainfall.

The bypass is a means of transport along the Linden-Lethem road while there is the ongoing construction of the $160M Manari (concrete) Bridge.

Speaking with DPI, Regional Engineer attached to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Rafael Lewis noted that there is an alternative route for commuters.

“With the bypass being impassable at this moment, vehicles are currently using the road through Nappi which would take you to the road in Lethem by the rodeo ground,” Lewis remarked.

Noting the rain to be a hindrance, the Regional Engineer said works to repair the bypass will commence as soon as the weather becomes favourable.

In an invited comment, Regional Executive Officer Carl Parker said the Manari Bridge is nearing completion and will accommodate light vehicular traffic in two weeks, as the contractor moves ahead with laying the bridge’s deck on Friday, June 12.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has advised all motorists and pedestrians to exercise immense caution and to observe all safety signs when traversing the area.

(DPI)