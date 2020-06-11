Cover up and clean up tekkin place

Dem boys like listen to de Market Venda – the Bajan man who does talk he mind pun Capital Media H.D 99.3.

De Market Venda confuse as to how de election recount dun and results nah declare yet. Dem boys bin recall when de BINGO bin tekkin’ place, Lolofield was quick to declare de BINGO numbers. But like he tekkin’ he time now.

Dem boys hope he nah using de calculator or spreadsheet or bedsheet wah de Bingo man bin use. Market Venda right when he seh dat de election is wan Em-Ba-Rass-ment to Guyana. He right when he seh the govment side tun it into a pappy show and mekkin’ Guyana look like wan banana republic.

He seh how de govament side now claiming that deh was fraud but according to de Venda it was dem wah bin drag out elections fuh 16 months instead of 3 months after de no-confidence motion.

Now dem gat de Market Venda confuse when dem seh validation is not verification. Dem boys nah know all dem big fancy words but dem boys just as confuse as de Venda.

De Venda nah wan fool. Just like dem boys, he believe that all the ‘fuffuckle’ was fuh give dem scamps in de govament time fuh cover and clean up dem tracks.

But time longer dan twine and wah does hide in de dark does come to light in de day.

Like de elections, dem gat wan paper trail fuh all dem things wah some people trying fuh cover up. And like was plenty dem had to hide. Because it tek dem mo dan three months.

Talk half and listen to de de Market Venda.