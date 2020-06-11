Canal Number Two man drowns in conservancy

Latest update June 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 45-year-old man drowned after he went swimming at the Canal #2 Conservancy Dam, West Bank Demerara on Monday last.
Police said that Orwin Durga of Polder Canal #2 WBD had reportedly left his home to go swimming at around 18:30hrs with a group of friends.
It was during the recreational swim that Durga took a plunge and never surfaced.
His brother made a report later that night and a search party scoured the area in efforts to recover the body.
It was until the next day, however, that Durga’s body was found.
Cause of death was confirmed to be asphyxiation due to drowning.
