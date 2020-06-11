Latest update June 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Canal Number Two man drowns in conservancy

Jun 11, 2020 News 0

A 45-year-old man drowned after he went swimming at the Canal #2 Conservancy Dam, West Bank Demerara on Monday last.
Police said that Orwin Durga of Polder Canal #2 WBD had reportedly left his home to go swimming at around 18:30hrs with a group of friends.
It was during the recreational swim that Durga took a plunge and never surfaced.
His brother made a report later that night and a search party scoured the area in efforts to recover the body.
It was until the next day, however, that Durga’s body was found.
Cause of death was confirmed to be asphyxiation due to drowning.

Similar Articles

Sports

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes to keep striving

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes to keep striving

Jun 11, 2020

By Calvin Chapman National men’s 400m indoor record holder, Arinze Chance, who is one of the few Guyanese student-athletes in the USA, graduated this week with honours from the University of South...
Read More
‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ –...

Jun 10, 2020

Guyana continues to represent at International Remote Archery Competition

Guyana continues to represent at International...

Jun 10, 2020

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Jun 09, 2020

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach, Benn good with ball As Windies beat Bangladesh but lose to SA & N/Zealand in 2014

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach,...

Jun 09, 2020

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Jun 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019