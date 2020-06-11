Latest update June 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bus driver charged with causing death of Lusignan woman

Jun 11, 2020 News 0

Three weeks after a 20-year-old woman was killed in an accident on the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara, an unlicensed minibus driver was on Monday charged with causing her death.

Dead: Sabita Sukhoo

The defendant, Patrick Rudolph Edward, was charged for causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence.
He appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Alicia George and pleaded not guilty.
The first charge alleged that on May 28, 2020, at Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara, he drove minibus BWW 6242 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 20-year-old Sabita Sukhoo.
It was also alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he drove minibus BWW 6242 when he was not the holder of a driver’s licence. Edward was granted bail and is expected to make his next court appearance on June 30, 2020.
Edwards was the driver of minibus BWW 6242, when it collided with a Toyota Rav 4, which caused the bus to topple. Several persons were flung onto the roadway, receiving multiple injuries.
Sukhoo was seen lying in a pool of blood after the collision. The Lot 123 Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara resident succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Similar Articles

Sports

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes to keep striving

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes to keep striving

Jun 11, 2020

By Calvin Chapman National men’s 400m indoor record holder, Arinze Chance, who is one of the few Guyanese student-athletes in the USA, graduated this week with honours from the University of South...
Read More
‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ –...

Jun 10, 2020

Guyana continues to represent at International Remote Archery Competition

Guyana continues to represent at International...

Jun 10, 2020

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Jun 09, 2020

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach, Benn good with ball As Windies beat Bangladesh but lose to SA & N/Zealand in 2014

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach,...

Jun 09, 2020

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Jun 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019