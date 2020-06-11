Bus driver charged with causing death of Lusignan woman

Three weeks after a 20-year-old woman was killed in an accident on the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara, an unlicensed minibus driver was on Monday charged with causing her death.

The defendant, Patrick Rudolph Edward, was charged for causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

He appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Alicia George and pleaded not guilty.

The first charge alleged that on May 28, 2020, at Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara, he drove minibus BWW 6242 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 20-year-old Sabita Sukhoo.

It was also alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he drove minibus BWW 6242 when he was not the holder of a driver’s licence. Edward was granted bail and is expected to make his next court appearance on June 30, 2020.

Edwards was the driver of minibus BWW 6242, when it collided with a Toyota Rav 4, which caused the bus to topple. Several persons were flung onto the roadway, receiving multiple injuries.

Sukhoo was seen lying in a pool of blood after the collision. The Lot 123 Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara resident succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.