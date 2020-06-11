Bandit shot dead, accomplice captured after robbing Wismar businessman – gun, cash recovered

A 22-year-old bandit was shot dead yesterday afternoon, shortly after he and an accomplice had gun-butted and robbed a businessman at One Mile, Wismar.

Police said that Kevin Baston, of 161 First Alley, Wismar, was slain during a shootout with the businessman who he had robbed and police who arrived at the scene.

An unlicensed firearm, a wallet, the businessman’s cell phone and other items were recovered from the slain man and an accomplice, who was later captured in a house at Victory Valley, Wismar.

Police said that at around 14:00 hrs, Baston and his 24-year-old accomplice entered the business place of Hubert Campbell, 52.

They gun-butted Campbell and relieved him of his wallet, cash, cell phone and documents, before fleeing on foot.

According to police, Campbell, accompanied by a friend, trailed the robbers in a vehicle and eventually cornered them a short distance from the scene of the robbery.

A brief shootout ensued and the robbers fled in different directions.

Police arrived on the scene shortly and Baston was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire.

Ranks later tracked down his accomplice, who was hiding out in a house in Half Mile, Wismar.

In June 2016, Baston was shot in the chest during an altercation with another man in at Kuru Kururu, Linden Highway.