Latest update June 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandit shot dead, accomplice captured after robbing Wismar businessman – gun, cash recovered

Jun 11, 2020 News 0

A 22-year-old bandit was shot dead yesterday afternoon, shortly after he and an accomplice had gun-butted and robbed a businessman at One Mile, Wismar.
Police said that Kevin Baston, of 161 First Alley, Wismar, was slain during a shootout with the businessman who he had robbed and police who arrived at the scene.
An unlicensed firearm, a wallet, the businessman’s cell phone and other items were recovered from the slain man and an accomplice, who was later captured in a house at Victory Valley, Wismar.
Police said that at around 14:00 hrs, Baston and his 24-year-old accomplice entered the business place of Hubert Campbell, 52.
They gun-butted Campbell and relieved him of his wallet, cash, cell phone and documents, before fleeing on foot.
According to police, Campbell, accompanied by a friend, trailed the robbers in a vehicle and eventually cornered them a short distance from the scene of the robbery.
A brief shootout ensued and the robbers fled in different directions.
Police arrived on the scene shortly and Baston was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire.
Ranks later tracked down his accomplice, who was hiding out in a house in Half Mile, Wismar.
In June 2016, Baston was shot in the chest during an altercation with another man in at Kuru Kururu, Linden Highway.

 

 

Similar Articles

Sports

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes to keep striving

USC graduate Chance encourages student-athletes to keep striving

Jun 11, 2020

By Calvin Chapman National men’s 400m indoor record holder, Arinze Chance, who is one of the few Guyanese student-athletes in the USA, graduated this week with honours from the University of South...
Read More
‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ –...

Jun 10, 2020

Guyana continues to represent at International Remote Archery Competition

Guyana continues to represent at International...

Jun 10, 2020

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Jun 09, 2020

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach, Benn good with ball As Windies beat Bangladesh but lose to SA & N/Zealand in 2014

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach,...

Jun 09, 2020

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Jun 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019